VCU Data Management Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.15
0.24
0.09
-0.38
Depreciation
0
0
-0.12
-0.18
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0.01
Working capital
0.33
5.64
-6.28
13.56
Other operating items
Operating
0.17
5.83
-6.3
13
Capital expenditure
-0.21
-0.36
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.03
5.47
-6.3
13
Equity raised
23.46
23.06
22.88
23.61
Investing
0
0
0.14
0
Financing
0
0
0.01
0.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.43
28.54
16.72
36.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.