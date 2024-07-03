VCU Data Management Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
1.89
29.44
26.14
18.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.89
29.44
26.14
18.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.21
2.57
2
2.24
Total Income
4.1
32
28.14
20.39
Total Expenditure
4.25
31.75
28.13
20.17
PBIDT
-0.15
0.25
0.01
0.22
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.15
0.25
0.01
0.22
Depreciation
0
0.01
0.03
0.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.04
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.15
0.21
-0.02
0.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.15
0.21
-0.02
0.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.15
0.21
-0.02
0.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.1
0.13
-0.01
0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.5
15.5
15.5
15.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-7.93
0.84
0.03
1.21
PBDTM(%)
-7.93
0.84
0.03
1.21
PATM(%)
-7.93
0.71
-0.07
0.55
