VCU Data Management Ltd Annually Results

6.57
(1.86%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

1.89

29.44

26.14

18.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.89

29.44

26.14

18.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.21

2.57

2

2.24

Total Income

4.1

32

28.14

20.39

Total Expenditure

4.25

31.75

28.13

20.17

PBIDT

-0.15

0.25

0.01

0.22

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.15

0.25

0.01

0.22

Depreciation

0

0.01

0.03

0.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.04

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.15

0.21

-0.02

0.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.15

0.21

-0.02

0.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.15

0.21

-0.02

0.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.1

0.13

-0.01

0.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.5

15.5

15.5

15.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-7.93

0.84

0.03

1.21

PBDTM(%)

-7.93

0.84

0.03

1.21

PATM(%)

-7.93

0.71

-0.07

0.55

QUICKLINKS FOR VCU Data Management Ltd

