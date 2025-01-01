Board Meeting 1 Jan 2025 1 Jan 2025

Please find attached herewith BM Outcome for meeting held today i.e. on 01.01.2025 for appointment of Mr. Viralkumar Piyushkumar Patel as Independent Director in the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the board of Directors at their meeting held today have considered and approved the below amongst other businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited review report on financial results by M/s. B A Bedawala & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

PFA OUTCOME OF BM

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Appointment of Auditor Prakash Chandra Jain & Co.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

VCU Data Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper Further we hereby inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed from 01st July 2024 and will remain close till completion of 48 hours of announcement of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 on such information being made public for all Directors KMPs Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company as defined in the Code. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the board of Directors at their meeting held today have considered and approved the below amongst other businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited review report on financial results by M/s Parekh Shah & Lodha, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Further the board meeting commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04:10 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

CONSIDERED AND APPROVED OF SHIFT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting for Postal Ballot of the Company

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

VCU Data Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper. Further we hereby inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed from 01st April 2024 and will remain close till completion of 48 hours of announcement of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 on such information being made public for all Directors KMPs Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company as defined in the Code. Please find attached herewith Board Meeting Outcome Please find attached herewith Financial Results for the Quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024