VCU Data Management Ltd Board Meeting

6.26
(-0.63%)
Jan 15, 2025

VCU Data Managem CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting1 Jan 20251 Jan 2025
Please find attached herewith BM Outcome for meeting held today i.e. on 01.01.2025 for appointment of Mr. Viralkumar Piyushkumar Patel as Independent Director in the Company.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the board of Directors at their meeting held today have considered and approved the below amongst other businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Limited review report on financial results by M/s. B A Bedawala & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting19 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
PFA OUTCOME OF BM
Board Meeting13 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Appointment of Auditor Prakash Chandra Jain & Co.
Board Meeting29 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
VCU Data Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper Further we hereby inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed from 01st July 2024 and will remain close till completion of 48 hours of announcement of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 on such information being made public for all Directors KMPs Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company as defined in the Code. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the board of Directors at their meeting held today have considered and approved the below amongst other businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited review report on financial results by M/s Parekh Shah & Lodha, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Further the board meeting commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04:10 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
CONSIDERED AND APPROVED OF SHIFT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY
Board Meeting25 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting for Postal Ballot of the Company
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
VCU Data Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 2. Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper. Further we hereby inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed from 01st April 2024 and will remain close till completion of 48 hours of announcement of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 on such information being made public for all Directors KMPs Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company as defined in the Code. Please find attached herewith Board Meeting Outcome Please find attached herewith Financial Results for the Quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
VCU Data Management Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of February 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Any other business which forms part of the Agenda Paper. Further we hereby inform that the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed from 01st January 2024 and will remain close till completion of 48 hours of announcement of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 on such information being made public for all Directors KMPs Designated Employees and Connected Persons of the Company as defined in the Code. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the board of Directors at their meeting held today have considered and approved the below amongst other businesses: 1. Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Further the board meeting commenced at 3:30 pm and concluded at 04:25 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) PFA herewith Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 duly signed by Whole-time Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)

