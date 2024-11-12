|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Oct 2024
|12 Nov 2024
|PFA OUTCOME OF BM Please find attached herewith Summary of the proceedings of EGM held today i.e. 12th November, 2024 through VC/OAVM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024) PFA attached herewith Scrutinizer report and voting results for EGM held on 12th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
