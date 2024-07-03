VCU Data Management Ltd Summary

VCU Data Management Limited (VCU) was incorporated on 13 March, 2013. The Company is into Surveillance Product Industry.The Company is the owner and provider of Rights for one of the worlds most unique Interactive Audio/Video Live Streaming hardware/ software solutions for the masses at high quality and low bandwidth. The product was built to cater to the infrastructure of Countries worldwide. VCU Pack boasts unique video encoder, media server, decoder and 2G/3G/4G/wifi and bandwidth aggregation technology with over 6 years of research and development from 7 countries made HD video communication better even at low and fluctuatingbandwidth. Business is currently within the 1 year start up phase of operations and serves a targeted population that consists of media houses, businesses, government bodies, law enforcement agencies & retail individuals.The Company has launched an E-IPO Platform and the application is live on both Play stores, like Android and iOS. Apart from this, it offers full engineering and design services to create custom business security products and systems. The highly experienced and qualified security experts help to design and build the solution needed to protect ones business.The Company launched IPO of 75,00,000 Equity Shares by raising money aggregating to Rs 18.75 Crore in October, 2013.