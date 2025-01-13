iifl-logo-icon 1
Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

61.71
(-2.14%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.91

22.91

22.91

22.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

112.25

72.9

74.97

12.64

Net Worth

135.16

95.81

97.88

35.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0.11

8.12

16.02

26.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

6.52

3.97

4.13

0

Total Liabilities

141.79

107.9

118.03

62.24

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.54

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

126.05

101.13

112.13

58.82

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.77

Networking Capital

10.21

5.72

3.79

1.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.05

0.01

0.01

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.86

6.79

4.54

2.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.12

-0.86

-0.1

-0.04

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.58

-0.22

-0.66

-0.49

Cash

5.5

1.04

1.55

1.05

Total Assets

141.79

107.91

118.03

62.23

