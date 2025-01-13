Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.91
22.91
22.91
22.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
112.25
72.9
74.97
12.64
Net Worth
135.16
95.81
97.88
35.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0.11
8.12
16.02
26.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.52
3.97
4.13
0
Total Liabilities
141.79
107.9
118.03
62.24
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.54
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
126.05
101.13
112.13
58.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.77
Networking Capital
10.21
5.72
3.79
1.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0.01
0.01
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.86
6.79
4.54
2.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.86
-0.1
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.58
-0.22
-0.66
-0.49
Cash
5.5
1.04
1.55
1.05
Total Assets
141.79
107.91
118.03
62.23
