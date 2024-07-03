Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
169.57
137.34
200.4
118.53
156.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
169.57
137.34
200.4
118.53
156.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.13
0.58
10.4
0.2
Total Income
169.69
137.47
200.98
128.94
156.97
Total Expenditure
108.48
140.89
159.61
101.03
161.59
PBIDT
61.2
-3.42
41.37
27.9
-4.63
Interest
4.67
4.41
5.92
6.84
6.67
PBDT
56.54
-7.83
35.45
21.07
-11.3
Depreciation
1.72
1.84
1.38
1.81
2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.25
0.67
1.29
0.01
0.04
Deferred Tax
7.65
-0.6
2.85
0.42
-1.26
Reported Profit After Tax
46.92
-9.74
29.93
18.83
-12.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0.35
-0.17
-0.23
0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
46.92
-10.09
30.1
19.06
-12.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.1
0
0.01
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
46.92
-10.09
30
19.06
-12.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.51
-4.48
13.14
8.32
-7.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
12.5
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.91
22.91
22.91
22.9
17.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.09
-2.49
20.64
23.53
-2.95
PBDTM(%)
33.34
-5.7
17.68
17.77
-7.2
PATM(%)
27.66
-7.09
14.93
15.88
-7.71
