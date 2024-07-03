iifl-logo-icon 1
Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Nine Monthly Results

64.32
(1.64%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:25:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

169.57

137.34

200.4

118.53

156.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

169.57

137.34

200.4

118.53

156.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.13

0.58

10.4

0.2

Total Income

169.69

137.47

200.98

128.94

156.97

Total Expenditure

108.48

140.89

159.61

101.03

161.59

PBIDT

61.2

-3.42

41.37

27.9

-4.63

Interest

4.67

4.41

5.92

6.84

6.67

PBDT

56.54

-7.83

35.45

21.07

-11.3

Depreciation

1.72

1.84

1.38

1.81

2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.25

0.67

1.29

0.01

0.04

Deferred Tax

7.65

-0.6

2.85

0.42

-1.26

Reported Profit After Tax

46.92

-9.74

29.93

18.83

-12.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0.35

-0.17

-0.23

0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

46.92

-10.09

30.1

19.06

-12.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.1

0

0.01

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

46.92

-10.09

30

19.06

-12.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

20.51

-4.48

13.14

8.32

-7.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

12.5

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.91

22.91

22.91

22.9

17.21

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.09

-2.49

20.64

23.53

-2.95

PBDTM(%)

33.34

-5.7

17.68

17.77

-7.2

PATM(%)

27.66

-7.09

14.93

15.88

-7.71

