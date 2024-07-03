Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
81.85
74.03
72.01
57.66
70.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
81.85
74.03
72.01
57.66
70.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.01
0.13
0.01
0.01
Total Income
81.9
74.04
72.14
57.66
70.45
Total Expenditure
72.72
56.01
74.87
42.33
35.44
PBIDT
9.19
18.02
-2.73
15.33
35.01
Interest
1.24
1.17
1.11
1.69
1.62
PBDT
7.95
16.85
-3.84
13.64
33.39
Depreciation
0.58
0.59
0.64
0.6
0.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.79
2.19
2.34
0.25
0
Deferred Tax
-3.48
0.21
-7.58
2.58
2.93
Reported Profit After Tax
5.06
13.86
0.75
10.21
29.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-0.4
0.34
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.06
13.86
0.75
10.62
29.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.06
13.86
0.75
10.62
29.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.22
6.06
0.34
4.64
12.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
7.5
12.5
0
Equity
22.91
22.91
22.91
22.91
22.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.22
24.34
-3.79
26.58
49.7
PBDTM(%)
9.71
22.76
-5.33
23.65
47.4
PATM(%)
6.18
18.72
1.04
17.7
42.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.