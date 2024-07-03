iifl-logo-icon 1
Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

63.72
(-0.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

81.85

74.03

72.01

57.66

70.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

81.85

74.03

72.01

57.66

70.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.01

0.13

0.01

0.01

Total Income

81.9

74.04

72.14

57.66

70.45

Total Expenditure

72.72

56.01

74.87

42.33

35.44

PBIDT

9.19

18.02

-2.73

15.33

35.01

Interest

1.24

1.17

1.11

1.69

1.62

PBDT

7.95

16.85

-3.84

13.64

33.39

Depreciation

0.58

0.59

0.64

0.6

0.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.79

2.19

2.34

0.25

0

Deferred Tax

-3.48

0.21

-7.58

2.58

2.93

Reported Profit After Tax

5.06

13.86

0.75

10.21

29.88

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-0.4

0.34

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.06

13.86

0.75

10.62

29.55

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.06

13.86

0.75

10.62

29.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.22

6.06

0.34

4.64

12.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

7.5

12.5

0

Equity

22.91

22.91

22.91

22.91

22.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.22

24.34

-3.79

26.58

49.7

PBDTM(%)

9.71

22.76

-5.33

23.65

47.4

PATM(%)

6.18

18.72

1.04

17.7

42.41

