Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-12.17
5.2
Other operating items
Operating
-12.17
5.2
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-12.16
5.2
Equity raised
9.53
6.54
Investing
5.46
-7.36
Financing
41.2
68.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.03
72.84
No Record Found
