Summary

Vibrant Global Capital Limited was originally incorporated on October 26, 1995, as Raisoni Finance Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Raisoni Finance Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 14, 1996. Subsequently, the name changed to Vibrant Capital & Finance Limited dated June 20, 1997 and later, the name of Company was further changed to Vibrant Global Capital Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2010. The Company received its Non-Deposit accepting NBFC Registration from RBI in 1998 and has in the business of providing short term & long term loans and advances, investing in equity products for a substantial long time now. Pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation, the erstwhile ABM Securities Limited, Prajit Agrobased Industries Limited and Vega-Mart Limited merged with Company with effect from November 10, 2011. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Deposit accepting NBFC. Vibrant Global Capital Limited is the flagship Company of Vibrant Global Group that has made quick strides in diverse areas with different companies in its fold.The Companys primary business, is in line with the main object of the Company as set forth in the Memorandum of Association, is to carry on the business of a finance company and to transact and promote business as financiers and to carry on the business of a Company established with the objec

