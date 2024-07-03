Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹65.05
Prev. Close₹65.46
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.07
Day's High₹66.67
Day's Low₹63
52 Week's High₹127.9
52 Week's Low₹60
Book Value₹66.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)147.11
P/E5.58
EPS11.74
Divi. Yield3.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.91
22.91
22.91
22.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
112.25
72.9
74.97
12.64
Net Worth
135.16
95.81
97.88
35.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-12.17
5.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
241.58
196.94
282.22
179.26
198.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
241.58
196.94
282.22
179.26
198.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.24
0.37
1.44
16.84
0.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Vinod Garg
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Vaibhav Vinod Garg
Independent Non Exe. Director
Varun Jugal Vijaywargi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Khushboo Pasari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ajay Garg
Additional Director
Hitesh Murji Gada
Reports by Vibrant Global Capital Ltd
Summary
Vibrant Global Capital Limited was originally incorporated on October 26, 1995, as Raisoni Finance Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Raisoni Finance Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 14, 1996. Subsequently, the name changed to Vibrant Capital & Finance Limited dated June 20, 1997 and later, the name of Company was further changed to Vibrant Global Capital Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2010. The Company received its Non-Deposit accepting NBFC Registration from RBI in 1998 and has in the business of providing short term & long term loans and advances, investing in equity products for a substantial long time now. Pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation, the erstwhile ABM Securities Limited, Prajit Agrobased Industries Limited and Vega-Mart Limited merged with Company with effect from November 10, 2011. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Deposit accepting NBFC. Vibrant Global Capital Limited is the flagship Company of Vibrant Global Group that has made quick strides in diverse areas with different companies in its fold.The Companys primary business, is in line with the main object of the Company as set forth in the Memorandum of Association, is to carry on the business of a finance company and to transact and promote business as financiers and to carry on the business of a Company established with the objec
The Vibrant Global Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd is ₹147.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd is 5.58 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vibrant Global Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd is ₹60 and ₹127.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vibrant Global Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.27%, 3 Years at 6.14%, 1 Year at -41.71%, 6 Month at -32.41%, 3 Month at -13.45% and 1 Month at -2.81%.
