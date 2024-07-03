iifl-logo-icon 1
Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Share Price

64.22
(-1.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

  • Open65.05
  • Day's High66.67
  • 52 Wk High127.9
  • Prev. Close65.46
  • Day's Low63
  • 52 Wk Low 60
  • Turnover (lac)10.07
  • P/E5.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value66.94
  • EPS11.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)147.11
  • Div. Yield3.06
No Records Found

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.28%

Non-Promoter- 28.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 28.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.91

22.91

22.91

22.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

112.25

72.9

74.97

12.64

Net Worth

135.16

95.81

97.88

35.55

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-12.17

5.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

241.58

196.94

282.22

179.26

198.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

241.58

196.94

282.22

179.26

198.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.24

0.37

1.44

16.84

0.6

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vibrant Global Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Vinod Garg

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

Vaibhav Vinod Garg

Independent Non Exe. Director

Varun Jugal Vijaywargi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Khushboo Pasari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ajay Garg

Additional Director

Hitesh Murji Gada

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vibrant Global Capital Ltd

Summary

Vibrant Global Capital Limited was originally incorporated on October 26, 1995, as Raisoni Finance Private Limited. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Raisoni Finance Limited pursuant to fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 14, 1996. Subsequently, the name changed to Vibrant Capital & Finance Limited dated June 20, 1997 and later, the name of Company was further changed to Vibrant Global Capital Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2010. The Company received its Non-Deposit accepting NBFC Registration from RBI in 1998 and has in the business of providing short term & long term loans and advances, investing in equity products for a substantial long time now. Pursuant to a Scheme of Amalgamation, the erstwhile ABM Securities Limited, Prajit Agrobased Industries Limited and Vega-Mart Limited merged with Company with effect from November 10, 2011. The Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India as a Non-Deposit accepting NBFC. Vibrant Global Capital Limited is the flagship Company of Vibrant Global Group that has made quick strides in diverse areas with different companies in its fold.The Companys primary business, is in line with the main object of the Company as set forth in the Memorandum of Association, is to carry on the business of a finance company and to transact and promote business as financiers and to carry on the business of a Company established with the objec
Company FAQs

What is the Vibrant Global Capital Ltd share price today?

The Vibrant Global Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹64.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd is ₹147.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd is 5.58 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vibrant Global Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd is ₹60 and ₹127.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd?

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.27%, 3 Years at 6.14%, 1 Year at -41.71%, 6 Month at -32.41%, 3 Month at -13.45% and 1 Month at -2.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vibrant Global Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 28.71 %

