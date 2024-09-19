Board of Directors of Vibrant Global Capital Limited was held today i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2024 Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company scheduled on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through Video Conference (VC)/Other AudioVisual Means (OAVM). Summary of proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024) Submission of Voting Results and Scrutinizers report for the 29th AGM of the Company held on 19th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)