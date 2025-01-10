TO THE MEMBERS OF M/S. VIBRANT GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED Report on the Standalone Financial Statements I. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of VIBRANT GLOBAL CAPITAL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income),the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

II. Basis Of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statement. III. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that in, our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to the key matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Valuation of Investment in securities : Principal audit procedures : The Companys investments (other than investment in Subsidiary)are measured at fair value at each reporting date and these fair value measurements significantly impact the Companys results. Within the Companys investment portfolio, the valuation of certain assets such as unquoted preference share requires significant judgement as a result of quoted prices being unavailable and limited liquidity in these markets. We have assessed the Companys process to compute the fair value of various investments. For quoted instruments we have independently obtained market quotations and recalculated the fair valuations. For the unquoted instruments, we have obtained an understanding of the various valuation methods used by management and analysed the reasonableness of the principal assumptions made for estimating the fair values and various other data used while arriving at the fair value measurement

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Transactions related to investment purchase and sales and determination of Profit on Sale of Investments : Principal audit procedures : Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedure which included the following : Effort is needed to correctly account for purchase/ sales transactions related to investments and determine the profit /loss there from and its classification from taxation point of view. Evaluate the of Internal Control over ! design acquisition, accretion and disposal of investments, safeguarding of investments, controls in respect of title of investments, information flow related to investments. ! Selected a sample of contracts and tested the supporting documents, terms of sale or purchase (ex or cum dividend/interest), rights issues, bonus issues. ! Verified whether the title of investments held with depository/ custodian services are in the name of the company. ! Reviewed the valuation and disclosure of investments as required by Ind AS and statutory requirements. ! Verified the accuracy of determination of profit/loss on sale of investments, period of their holding and taxability of such profit/loss in accordance with applicable law.

Derivative Income : Principal audit procedures : Effort is needed to correctly account for purchase/ sales transactions related to derivative instruments and determine the profit /loss there from. ! We obtained an understanding of managements process and evaluated design and tested operating effectiveness of controls around existence and measurement of derivative financial instruments. " Cross checking of data as well as derivative transactions through data obtained from third party verified, open position of derivative instruments on cut-off dates and verified income/loss on the cut-off date on these open positions. " Considering the appropriateness of disclosures in relation to financial risk management and derivative financial instruments.

IV. Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report (including annexures) and Report on Corporate Governance, Notice Boards Report Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

V. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

VI. Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

! Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

! Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

! Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

! Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

! Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

VII. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in the terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Change in Equity and the statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f) With respect to adequacy of Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of the company & the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March 2024, paid/provided by the company to its directors are in accordance with the provisions of of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations in its financial position in its standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, under the applicable law or accounting standard, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contract including derivative contracts. The company did not have any long-term derivative contracts. iii. There was no amount, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement. v. (a) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

(b) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. (a) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(b) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April , 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.