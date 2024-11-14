|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Vibrant Global Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR and outcome of the Board Meeting pertaining to the appointment of Mr. Hitesh Murji Gada as Non-Executive Independent Director and resignation of Mr. Kaushik Agrawal as Non-Executive Independent Director, both effective from 10th October, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Vibrant Global Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2) Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company. 3) Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company. 4) Boards Report for FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024. 5) Annual Report for FY 2023-24. 6) Appointment of Scrutinizer for e-voting for resolutions to be passed at the 29th Annual General Meeting. 7) Any other business with the approval of the Chairman.
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|Vibrant Global Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) audited standalone & consolidated Financial Results/ Statements for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2) recommend and approve Managements proposal of declaration of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. Kindly take the same on your records and disseminate the information. Enclosing the Outcome of the Board meeting held on 18-05-2024 for approval of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 and recommendation of final dividend for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Vibrant Global Capital Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) unaudited financial results [standalone & consolidated] for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2) Interim dividend for the financial year ending on 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the company, at their meeting held today, i.e. 14th February, 2024, have considered and approved the payment of an interim dividend of Rs. 1.25/- (12.50%) per equity share on 2,29,07,380 equity shares of a face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2023-24. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Monday, 26th February, 2024 as the Record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend for FY 2023-24. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 14th February, 2024. Un-audited Financial results for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.