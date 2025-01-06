Victoria Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.7
2.88
-0.71
1.43
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.07
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.33
0
-0.36
Working capital
15.48
-11.92
-0.47
-4.34
Other operating items
Operating
13.65
-9.49
-1.27
-3.29
Capital expenditure
0.05
0
0.57
0.07
Free cash flow
13.7
-9.49
-0.7
-3.22
Equity raised
89.32
74.08
70.45
70.51
Investing
-14.08
22.1
-2.58
5.68
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.49
Net in cash
88.95
86.69
67.17
73.46
