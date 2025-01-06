iifl-logo-icon 1
Victoria Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7,300
(-0.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Victoria Mills Ltd

Victoria Mills FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.7

2.88

-0.71

1.43

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.07

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.33

0

-0.36

Working capital

15.48

-11.92

-0.47

-4.34

Other operating items

Operating

13.65

-9.49

-1.27

-3.29

Capital expenditure

0.05

0

0.57

0.07

Free cash flow

13.7

-9.49

-0.7

-3.22

Equity raised

89.32

74.08

70.45

70.51

Investing

-14.08

22.1

-2.58

5.68

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.49

Net in cash

88.95

86.69

67.17

73.46

