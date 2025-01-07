Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
17.86
0
8.75
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
66.66
Raw materials
0
-14.81
0
-7.11
As % of sales
0
82.97
0
81.26
Employee costs
-1.12
-0.99
-0.94
-0.7
As % of sales
0
5.55
0
8
Other costs
-0.99
-0.71
-0.71
-0.78
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
3.98
0
8.97
Operating profit
-2.12
1.33
-1.65
0.15
OPM
0
7.47
0
1.75
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.07
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.53
1.65
1.02
1.3
Profit before tax
-1.7
2.88
-0.71
1.43
Taxes
0
-0.33
0
-0.36
Tax rate
0.38
-11.64
0.76
-25.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.7
2.54
-0.72
1.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.7
2.54
-0.72
1.07
yoy growth (%)
-167.09
-452.07
-167.47
51.47
NPM
0
14.24
0
12.24
