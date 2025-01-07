iifl-logo-icon 1
Victoria Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7,250
(-1.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:23:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Victoria Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

17.86

0

8.75

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

66.66

Raw materials

0

-14.81

0

-7.11

As % of sales

0

82.97

0

81.26

Employee costs

-1.12

-0.99

-0.94

-0.7

As % of sales

0

5.55

0

8

Other costs

-0.99

-0.71

-0.71

-0.78

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

3.98

0

8.97

Operating profit

-2.12

1.33

-1.65

0.15

OPM

0

7.47

0

1.75

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.07

-0.02

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.53

1.65

1.02

1.3

Profit before tax

-1.7

2.88

-0.71

1.43

Taxes

0

-0.33

0

-0.36

Tax rate

0.38

-11.64

0.76

-25.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.7

2.54

-0.72

1.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.7

2.54

-0.72

1.07

yoy growth (%)

-167.09

-452.07

-167.47

51.47

NPM

0

14.24

0

12.24

