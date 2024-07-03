SectorRealty
Open₹7,350
Prev. Close₹7,344.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹7,352.05
Day's Low₹7,350
52 Week's High₹9,637.1
52 Week's Low₹3,460
Book Value₹7,009.97
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)72.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.29
52.78
44.44
43.18
Net Worth
63.28
53.77
45.43
44.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
17.86
0
8.75
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
66.66
Raw materials
0
-14.81
0
-7.11
As % of sales
0
82.97
0
81.26
Employee costs
-1.12
-0.99
-0.94
-0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.7
2.88
-0.71
1.43
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.11
-0.07
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.33
0
-0.36
Working capital
15.48
-11.92
-0.47
-4.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
-100
66.66
Op profit growth
-258.84
-180.45
-1,180.43
-484.17
EBIT growth
-159.05
-501.52
-150.07
38.79
Net profit growth
-167.09
-452.07
-167.47
51.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
24.44
0
17.86
0
19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.44
0
17.86
0
19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.61
0.74
1.95
6.15
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aditya Mangaldas
Non Executive Director
Mamta Mangaldas
Independent Director
Gargi Mashruwala
Independent Director
ANIL BALKRISHNA WANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hussain Shabbir Sidhpurwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Victoria Mills Ltd
Summary
Victoria Mills Limited incorporated in January, 1913 is engaged in manufacture and sale of cloth, yarn and cotton waste, products manufactured are dhotis, sarees, shirting, printed poplin, volleys, grey and bleaching long cloth, gadlapat, coatings, etc. The dyeing calendaring, merchandising, yarn dyeing and manforising operations, counts ranging from 18s to 80s are spun and the cloth width ranges from 24 to 64.The company has been trading in fabrics in the local market and is exploring the possibilities of exporting value added fabrics. The scheme of Demerger was implemented in April 2002 and shares of Galactic Enterprises Ltd have been issued. As per the Scheme of Demerger approved by the High Court, each shareholder of The Victoria Mills Ltd. received ten shares of new demerged entity.
Read More
The Victoria Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7352.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Victoria Mills Ltd is ₹72.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Victoria Mills Ltd is 0 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Victoria Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Victoria Mills Ltd is ₹3460 and ₹9637.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Victoria Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.99%, 3 Years at 36.56%, 1 Year at 42.64%, 6 Month at 29.70%, 3 Month at -10.44% and 1 Month at -13.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.