Victoria Mills Ltd Share Price

7,352.05
(0.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:23:00 AM

  • Open7,350
  • Day's High7,352.05
  • 52 Wk High9,637.1
  • Prev. Close7,344.05
  • Day's Low7,350
  • 52 Wk Low 3,460
  • Turnover (lac)0.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value7,009.97
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)72.79
  • Div. Yield0.68
No Records Found

Victoria Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

7,350

Prev. Close

7,344.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

7,352.05

Day's Low

7,350

52 Week's High

9,637.1

52 Week's Low

3,460

Book Value

7,009.97

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

72.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.68

Victoria Mills Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 May, 2024

26 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 50

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2023

Victoria Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Victoria Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.15%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 43.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Victoria Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.99

0.99

0.99

0.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.29

52.78

44.44

43.18

Net Worth

63.28

53.77

45.43

44.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

17.86

0

8.75

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

-100

66.66

Raw materials

0

-14.81

0

-7.11

As % of sales

0

82.97

0

81.26

Employee costs

-1.12

-0.99

-0.94

-0.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.7

2.88

-0.71

1.43

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.11

-0.07

-0.02

Tax paid

0

-0.33

0

-0.36

Working capital

15.48

-11.92

-0.47

-4.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

-100

66.66

Op profit growth

-258.84

-180.45

-1,180.43

-484.17

EBIT growth

-159.05

-501.52

-150.07

38.79

Net profit growth

-167.09

-452.07

-167.47

51.47

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

24.44

0

17.86

0

19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.44

0

17.86

0

19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.61

0.74

1.95

6.15

0.86

Victoria Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Victoria Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aditya Mangaldas

Non Executive Director

Mamta Mangaldas

Independent Director

Gargi Mashruwala

Independent Director

ANIL BALKRISHNA WANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hussain Shabbir Sidhpurwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Victoria Mills Ltd

Summary

Victoria Mills Limited incorporated in January, 1913 is engaged in manufacture and sale of cloth, yarn and cotton waste, products manufactured are dhotis, sarees, shirting, printed poplin, volleys, grey and bleaching long cloth, gadlapat, coatings, etc. The dyeing calendaring, merchandising, yarn dyeing and manforising operations, counts ranging from 18s to 80s are spun and the cloth width ranges from 24 to 64.The company has been trading in fabrics in the local market and is exploring the possibilities of exporting value added fabrics. The scheme of Demerger was implemented in April 2002 and shares of Galactic Enterprises Ltd have been issued. As per the Scheme of Demerger approved by the High Court, each shareholder of The Victoria Mills Ltd. received ten shares of new demerged entity.
Company FAQs

What is the Victoria Mills Ltd share price today?

The Victoria Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7352.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Victoria Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Victoria Mills Ltd is ₹72.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Victoria Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Victoria Mills Ltd is 0 and 1.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Victoria Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Victoria Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Victoria Mills Ltd is ₹3460 and ₹9637.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Victoria Mills Ltd?

Victoria Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.99%, 3 Years at 36.56%, 1 Year at 42.64%, 6 Month at 29.70%, 3 Month at -10.44% and 1 Month at -13.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Victoria Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Victoria Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.16 %
Institutions - 0.13 %
Public - 43.72 %



IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now




Follow us on



2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

