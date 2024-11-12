|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|VICTORIA MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome for Board Meeting dated 12th November,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|27 Jul 2024
|VICTORIA MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter Year ended June 30 2024. Outcome for Board Meeting dated 13th August,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|VICTORIA MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of the Audited Financial results for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and Recommendation of Dividend. Outcome for Board meeting dated 17th May,2024 Financial Results year ended 31.03.2024 Dividend @50% (Rs.50 /- per equity) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024) Clarification on submission of Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 17, 2024 and revised outcome for Board meeting dated May 17,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dtaed on 18/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|VICTORIA MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st Decemeber2024 and any other business with permission of Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated February 7,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
