Victoria Mills Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7,182
(-2.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

17

0

0

17.86

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

17

0

0

17.86

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.43

1.28

0.58

1.55

6.15

Total Income

18.43

1.28

0.58

19.41

6.15

Total Expenditure

15.76

1.62

1.52

15.85

1.53

PBIDT

2.67

-0.34

-0.94

3.56

4.62

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

2.67

-0.34

-0.94

3.56

4.62

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.09

0.09

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.48

0

0

0.62

0.77

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.09

-0.44

-1.03

2.85

3.76

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.09

-0.44

-1.03

2.85

3.76

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.09

-0.44

-1.03

2.85

3.76

EPS (Unit Curr.)

212.21

-44.8

-104.89

288.86

381.75

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

0.99

0.99

0.99

0.99

0.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.7

0

0

19.93

0

PBDTM(%)

15.7

0

0

19.93

0

PATM(%)

12.29

0

0

15.95

0

