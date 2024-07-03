Victoria Mills Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
17
0
0
17.86
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17
0
0
17.86
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.43
1.28
0.58
1.55
6.15
Total Income
18.43
1.28
0.58
19.41
6.15
Total Expenditure
15.76
1.62
1.52
15.85
1.53
PBIDT
2.67
-0.34
-0.94
3.56
4.62
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
2.67
-0.34
-0.94
3.56
4.62
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.09
0.09
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.48
0
0
0.62
0.77
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.09
-0.44
-1.03
2.85
3.76
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.09
-0.44
-1.03
2.85
3.76
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.09
-0.44
-1.03
2.85
3.76
EPS (Unit Curr.)
212.21
-44.8
-104.89
288.86
381.75
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.7
0
0
19.93
0
PBDTM(%)
15.7
0
0
19.93
0
PATM(%)
12.29
0
0
15.95
0
