Victoria Mills Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
|Jun-2023
|Mar-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
0
0
17
24.44
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
17
24.44
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.37
0.6
0.46
0.34
0.39
Total Income
0.37
0.6
17.46
24.78
0.39
Total Expenditure
0.53
0.66
14.57
21.27
0.63
PBIDT
-0.16
-0.06
2.89
3.5
-0.24
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.16
-0.06
2.89
3.5
-0.24
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.12
-0.13
0.73
0.69
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.07
0.03
2.13
2.78
-0.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.07
0.03
2.13
2.78
-0.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.07
0.03
2.13
2.78
-0.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.81
3.11
215.92
282.19
-27.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
0.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
17
14.32
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
17
14.32
0
PATM(%)
0
0
12.52
11.37
0
