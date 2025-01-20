Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
-100
66.66
Op profit growth
-262.4
-165.38
-2,281.23
-151.79
EBIT growth
-148.82
-22.01
223.76
24.8
Net profit growth
-155.4
-14.34
267.93
38.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
7.37
0
1.05
EBIT margin
0
17.56
0
14.19
Net profit margin
0
15.54
0
10.06
RoCE
-3.04
7.03
10.29
3.27
RoNW
-0.76
1.55
2.07
0.58
RoA
-0.76
1.55
2.07
0.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-156.06
281.66
328.84
89.38
Dividend per share
50
50
50
50
Cash EPS
-168.98
268.84
317.05
81.59
Book value per share
5,168.42
5,024.35
4,013.79
3,913.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
-13.88
6.39
4.07
37.42
P/CEPS
-12.82
6.69
4.23
40.99
P/B
0.41
0.35
0.33
0.85
EV/EBIDTA
-14.55
4.96
2.96
24.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
55.94
Tax payout
0.43
-11.5
-19.41
-29.09
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
127.21
0
633.84
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.47
-1.24
0.49
-3.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-82.97
0
-81.26
Employee costs
0
-5.55
0
-8
Other costs
0
-4.09
0
-9.67
