Victoria Mills Ltd Key Ratios

7,554
(4.46%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:29:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

-100

66.66

Op profit growth

-262.4

-165.38

-2,281.23

-151.79

EBIT growth

-148.82

-22.01

223.76

24.8

Net profit growth

-155.4

-14.34

267.93

38.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

7.37

0

1.05

EBIT margin

0

17.56

0

14.19

Net profit margin

0

15.54

0

10.06

RoCE

-3.04

7.03

10.29

3.27

RoNW

-0.76

1.55

2.07

0.58

RoA

-0.76

1.55

2.07

0.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-156.06

281.66

328.84

89.38

Dividend per share

50

50

50

50

Cash EPS

-168.98

268.84

317.05

81.59

Book value per share

5,168.42

5,024.35

4,013.79

3,913.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

-13.88

6.39

4.07

37.42

P/CEPS

-12.82

6.69

4.23

40.99

P/B

0.41

0.35

0.33

0.85

EV/EBIDTA

-14.55

4.96

2.96

24.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

55.94

Tax payout

0.43

-11.5

-19.41

-29.09

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

127.21

0

633.84

Creditor days

0

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.47

-1.24

0.49

-3.78

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-82.97

0

-81.26

Employee costs

0

-5.55

0

-8

Other costs

0

-4.09

0

-9.67

