|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|17 May 2024
|Approved the Notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held September 27, 2024. Record Date for Recommended Dividend is 20th September,2024. Book Closure Date for the Purpose of dividend if declared at the 111th Annual General Meeting Summary of Proceeding of the 111th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27th,2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/09/2024) Please find attached herewith revised book closure for purpose of dividend and Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) We hereby submit Scrutinizer Report for the 111th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
