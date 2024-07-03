iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Victoria Mills Ltd Company Summary

7,250
(-4.13%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:11:00 PM

Victoria Mills Ltd Summary

Victoria Mills Limited incorporated in January, 1913 is engaged in manufacture and sale of cloth, yarn and cotton waste, products manufactured are dhotis, sarees, shirting, printed poplin, volleys, grey and bleaching long cloth, gadlapat, coatings, etc. The dyeing calendaring, merchandising, yarn dyeing and manforising operations, counts ranging from 18s to 80s are spun and the cloth width ranges from 24 to 64.The company has been trading in fabrics in the local market and is exploring the possibilities of exporting value added fabrics. The scheme of Demerger was implemented in April 2002 and shares of Galactic Enterprises Ltd have been issued. As per the Scheme of Demerger approved by the High Court, each shareholder of The Victoria Mills Ltd. received ten shares of new demerged entity.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.