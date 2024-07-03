Victoria Mills Ltd Summary

Victoria Mills Limited incorporated in January, 1913 is engaged in manufacture and sale of cloth, yarn and cotton waste, products manufactured are dhotis, sarees, shirting, printed poplin, volleys, grey and bleaching long cloth, gadlapat, coatings, etc. The dyeing calendaring, merchandising, yarn dyeing and manforising operations, counts ranging from 18s to 80s are spun and the cloth width ranges from 24 to 64.The company has been trading in fabrics in the local market and is exploring the possibilities of exporting value added fabrics. The scheme of Demerger was implemented in April 2002 and shares of Galactic Enterprises Ltd have been issued. As per the Scheme of Demerger approved by the High Court, each shareholder of The Victoria Mills Ltd. received ten shares of new demerged entity.