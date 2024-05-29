|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|17 May 2024
|21 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|Book Closure Date for the Purpose of dividend if declared at the 111th Annual General Meeting Please find attached herewith revised book closure for purpose of dividend and Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
