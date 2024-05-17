Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors present their 111th Annual Report on the working of the Company with audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the report of the auditors thereon.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

Particular 2023-2024 2022-2023 (Rs. in lakhs) (Rs. in lakhs) Income from Operation 1700.00 2444.00 Other Income 157.57 161.19 Total Income 1857.57 2605.19 Net Profit/Loss Before 135.04 315.98 Depreciation and Tax Depreciation 13.25 13.25 Net Profit/Loss Before Tax 121.79 302.73 Provision for Income Tax (50.00) (69.00) Deferred Tax 1.04 0.24 Net Profit/Loss after Tax 72.83 233.97

2. OPERATIONAL REVIEW:

Profit/Loss before depreciation and taxation was Rs.135.04 Lakhs against Rs.315.98 Lakhs/- in the previous year. After providing for depreciation and taxation and deferred tax of Rs.13.25 Lakhs. and

Rs. (50.00) Lakhs and 1.04/- Lakhs respectively, the net profit/ loss of the Company for the year under review was placed at Rs. 72.83/- Lakhs against Rs. 233.97 Lakhs in the previous year.

3. SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid up Equity Share Capital of the company is Rs. 98.56 Lakhs. During the year under review, the Company has neither issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted any

Stock Option nor any Sweat Equity Shares.

4. DIVIDEND:

Your Directors have pleasure in recommending for approval of the members at the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 50% (at par with previous year). The Dividend of 50%, if approved at the forth coming Annual General Meeting, will result in the out flow of Rs. 49.28/- Lakhs to the company.

5. FINANCE:

Cash and cash equivalent as at March 31, 2024 was Rs. 75.29 Lakhs The Company continues to focus on adjusting management of its working capital. Receivable, purchases and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

6. DEPOSITS:

Your company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Section-73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

7. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

During the year under review, the Company has neither granted any Loan nor has given any guarantee.

8. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

During the year under review, your Company transferred the unpaid/ unclaimed dividend amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in compliance with the provisions of Sections 124 and 125 of the Companies Act, 2013. In compliance with these provisions read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, your Company also transferred 2719 shares to the Demat Account of the IEPF Authority, in respect of which dividend had remained unpaid/unclaimed for a consecutive period of 7 years.

9. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations.

10. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Company has complied with the requirements of having Key Managerial Personnel as per the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

All the Independent Directors of your company have given their declarations, that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Mr. Anil Wani (DIN:06504762) appointed as Independent Director of the Company Mrs. Mamta Mangaldas (DIN: 00021078), Director of the Company is liable to retire by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment. Board recommends her reappointment to the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting..

11. BOARD EVALUATION:

During the year, pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board had adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating its own performance and as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, including the Chairperson of the Board.

12. REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for the selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and their remuneration. This policy along with the criteria for determining the qualification, positive attributes, and independence of a director is available on the website of the Company viz. www. victoriamills.in

13. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES:

During the year under review, Four (4) Board Meetings, Four (4) Audit Committee meetings, Four (4) Stakeholders Relationship Committee meetings and Two (2) Nomination Remuneration Committee meeting were held and the gap between two consecutive Board Meetings and Committee Meetings was within the limits prescribed by the Companies Act, 2013 and

SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors would like to state that:-I. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed.

II. The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profitor loss of the company for the year under review.

III. The directors have taken proper and the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

IV. The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

V. The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

VI. The directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

15. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORTS:

M/s. Vasani & Thakkar, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (Firms Registration No. 111296W) was appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at its 109th Annual General Meeting from the conclusion of the said meeting until the conclusion of the 114th Annual General Meeting. The reports of the Statutory Auditors, Vasani & Thakkar, Chartered Accountants on the

Audited financial statements of the Company for the ended

2024 form part of this Annual Report. The statutory auditors have submitted a unmodified opinion on the audit of financial statements for the year ended 2024 and there is no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report.

16. SECRETARIAL AUDIT AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Pursuant to provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the company has appointed M/s. Nilesh Shah and Associates, a firm of Company

Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as

"Annexure-A".

17. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Corporate Governance Report together with the Certificate received from the Practising Company Secretary of the Company regarding compliance with the requirements of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, form an integral part of this Annual Report and is annexed herewith as "Annexure-B".

18. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS:

The detailed Management Discussion Analysis Report is annexed herewith as "Annexure-C".

19 . ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website namely viz. http://www.victoriamills.in/ .

20. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures with respect to remuneration required pursuant to Section 197 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel)for Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company is Annexed here as "Annexure-D" and will also be provided upon request in terms of Section 136 of the Act. The reports and accounts are being sent to the members and other entities thereto. If any member is interested in inspecting the same, such member may write to the Company Secretary in advance.

Further, the Company does not have any employee whose remuneration exceeds the limits prescribed in rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

The Related Party Transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant

Related Party Transactions entered into by your Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

The Company has framed a policy on Related Party

Transactions for the purpose of identification and monitoring of such transactions. The details of Related Party Transactions entered by the Company are given in "Annexure-E" attached to this Report.

22. SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

The company had one wholly owned subsidiary Company i.e Victoria Land Private Limited which has been merged with Victoria Mills Limited.

23. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUT-GO:

During the year under review, foreign exchange earnings and outgoings flow were as under-

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUT GO Current Year 2023-2024 Previous Year 2022-2023 (Rs. in lakhs) (Rs. in lakhs) 1 Earning in Foreign Exchange Nil Nil 2 Outgoing in Foreign 2.00 4.92 Exchange(Travelling)

24. VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a "Policy on Whistle Blower and Vigil Mechanism" to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any.

In staying true to our values of Strength, Performance and Passion, the Company is committed to the high standards of Corporate Governance and stakeholder responsibility.

25. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY

ABSORPTION:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in "Annexure-F" to this report.

As there was no manufacturing activity during the year, the information on conservation of energy and technology absorption is not applicable to your company.

26. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

Your Company has adopted the "Code of Conduct on Prohibition of Insider Trading" and "Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel" for regulating the dissemination of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and trading in securities by Insiders.

27. PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT

WORKPLACE:

The Company has in place the "Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace" in line with the requirements of

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment. During the year under review, no complaints were received by the Committee for Redressal.

28. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS:

There was one significant and material orders passed by

Bombay Stock Exchange for delay in submitting the disclosure of related party transactions on consolidated basis for the half year ended March 2023, for which the Stock Exchange has levied fine of Rs. 0.236/- Lakhs on the Company.

29. ACKNOWLDGEMENT:

Your Company and its Directors wish to extend their sincere thanks to the Members of the Company, Bankers, State Government, Local Bodies, Customers, Suppliers, Executives,

Staff and workers at all levels for their continuous co-operation and assistance.