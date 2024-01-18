Victoria Mills Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2023, inter alia, has: 1. Recommended Dividend @ 50% (Rs. 50/- per equity share) on 98,560 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 100/- each for the financial year 2022-23 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 2. The Board has finalized the Date and Time of 110th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on September 27, 2023. Record Date For Recommended Dividend Is, 20th September,2023