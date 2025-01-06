Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.46
0.14
-0.2
0.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.04
0
-0.02
Working capital
4.72
0.09
-1.25
0.48
Other operating items
Operating
5.17
0.18
-1.45
0.71
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
0
0
Free cash flow
5.17
0.2
-1.45
0.71
Equity raised
-1.26
-1.45
-0.6
-0.63
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.6
0.36
0.95
1.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.51
-0.89
-1.11
1.38
