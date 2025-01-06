iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.45
(-5.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Vivanza Biosci. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.46

0.14

-0.2

0.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.04

0

-0.02

Working capital

4.72

0.09

-1.25

0.48

Other operating items

Operating

5.17

0.18

-1.45

0.71

Capital expenditure

0

0.02

0

0

Free cash flow

5.17

0.2

-1.45

0.71

Equity raised

-1.26

-1.45

-0.6

-0.63

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.6

0.36

0.95

1.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.51

-0.89

-1.11

1.38

