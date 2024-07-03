Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹3.69
Prev. Close₹3.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.78
Day's High₹3.69
Day's Low₹3.4
52 Week's High₹10.8
52 Week's Low₹3
Book Value₹1.23
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.76
P/E365
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.72
0.4
-0.17
-0.63
Net Worth
4.72
4.4
3.83
3.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.14
9.22
9.42
6.44
yoy growth (%)
-0.82
-2.18
46.4
85.35
Raw materials
-8.48
-8.56
-9.13
-5.52
As % of sales
92.71
92.83
96.88
85.85
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.29
-0.25
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.46
0.14
-0.2
0.26
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.04
0
-0.02
Working capital
4.72
0.09
-1.25
0.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.82
-2.18
46.4
85.35
Op profit growth
-61.07
-141.68
-147.48
-495.32
EBIT growth
41.27
166.09
-63.7
-651.11
Net profit growth
364.35
-149
-184.9
-251.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
27.84
17.81
10.4
9.89
9.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.84
17.81
10.4
9.89
9.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.48
0.83
0.51
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Hemant Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Avinash G. Bhojwani
Managing Director
Jayendra Mehta
Independent Director
Rina Kumari
Independent Director
Shah A P
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vivanza Biosciences Ltd
Summary
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd (Previously known Ivee Injectaa Limited) was established in March, 1982 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company in May, 1992. Head quartered in Gujarat, India, the Company came into existence in April 2016 with the sole aim to further spread its wings in global market with global quality pharmaceutical products at competitive pricing system.The Company is presently engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical Products and Pharma Products.However Competition in the industry is continuously increasing. New technology is being adopted and steps are taken to improve the manufacturing capacity of the Company. Further, the Company has also set its vision in global market to supply and execute turnkey pharmaceutical units.The company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme to increase its capacity from 18 lac pa to 54 lac pa. It also proposed to diversify into the manufacture of small volume parenterals with an installed capacity of 294 lac pa. It came out with a public issue of 21,70,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 217 lac. It is one of the few companies which has facilities for both glass as well as plastic containers. Due to recessionary trends which lead to difficult business conditions in the year 1999-2000, the parenteral industry suffered a setback. As a result of this, the name of the Company was changed from Ivee Injectaa Ltd. to Vivanza Biosciences Ltd in 2015.The Company
Read More
The Vivanza Biosciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd is ₹13.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd is 365 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivanza Biosciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd is ₹3 and ₹10.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.75%, 3 Years at -40.14%, 1 Year at -66.88%, 6 Month at -27.15%, 3 Month at -1.88% and 1 Month at -5.19%.
