Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Share Price

3.44
(-5.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.69
  • Day's High3.69
  • 52 Wk High10.8
  • Prev. Close3.65
  • Day's Low3.4
  • 52 Wk Low 3
  • Turnover (lac)7.78
  • P/E365
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.23
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.76
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

3.69

Prev. Close

3.65

Turnover(Lac.)

7.78

Day's High

3.69

Day's Low

3.4

52 Week's High

10.8

52 Week's Low

3

Book Value

1.23

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.76

P/E

365

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:38 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.72

0.4

-0.17

-0.63

Net Worth

4.72

4.4

3.83

3.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9.14

9.22

9.42

6.44

yoy growth (%)

-0.82

-2.18

46.4

85.35

Raw materials

-8.48

-8.56

-9.13

-5.52

As % of sales

92.71

92.83

96.88

85.85

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.29

-0.25

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.46

0.14

-0.2

0.26

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.04

0

-0.02

Working capital

4.72

0.09

-1.25

0.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.82

-2.18

46.4

85.35

Op profit growth

-61.07

-141.68

-147.48

-495.32

EBIT growth

41.27

166.09

-63.7

-651.11

Net profit growth

364.35

-149

-184.9

-251.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

27.84

17.81

10.4

9.89

9.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.84

17.81

10.4

9.89

9.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.48

0.83

0.51

0.57

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vivanza Biosciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Hemant Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Avinash G. Bhojwani

Managing Director

Jayendra Mehta

Independent Director

Rina Kumari

Independent Director

Shah A P

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vivanza Biosciences Ltd

Summary

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd (Previously known Ivee Injectaa Limited) was established in March, 1982 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company in May, 1992. Head quartered in Gujarat, India, the Company came into existence in April 2016 with the sole aim to further spread its wings in global market with global quality pharmaceutical products at competitive pricing system.The Company is presently engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical Products and Pharma Products.However Competition in the industry is continuously increasing. New technology is being adopted and steps are taken to improve the manufacturing capacity of the Company. Further, the Company has also set its vision in global market to supply and execute turnkey pharmaceutical units.The company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme to increase its capacity from 18 lac pa to 54 lac pa. It also proposed to diversify into the manufacture of small volume parenterals with an installed capacity of 294 lac pa. It came out with a public issue of 21,70,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 217 lac. It is one of the few companies which has facilities for both glass as well as plastic containers. Due to recessionary trends which lead to difficult business conditions in the year 1999-2000, the parenteral industry suffered a setback. As a result of this, the name of the Company was changed from Ivee Injectaa Ltd. to Vivanza Biosciences Ltd in 2015.The Company
Company FAQs

What is the Vivanza Biosciences Ltd share price today?

The Vivanza Biosciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd is ₹13.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd is 365 and 2.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivanza Biosciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd is ₹3 and ₹10.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd?

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.75%, 3 Years at -40.14%, 1 Year at -66.88%, 6 Month at -27.15%, 3 Month at -1.88% and 1 Month at -5.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vivanza Biosciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.86 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.13 %

