Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

Vivanza Biosciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors scheduled to be held on Thursday 17th October 2024 at 5:00 PM at Registered Office of the Company. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Board of DIrectors has approved Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Vivanza Biosciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 unaudited results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 29 Jun 2024

Vivanza Biosciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and approve the Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report along with annexure for the F.Y. 2023-24; 2) To approve appointment of M/s. Rahul Doshi & Co Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3) To approve appointment of Mr. Chintan K. Patel Practicing Company Secretary as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24; 4) To take noting of Resignation of Girish Bhatt as Non-Executive Director; 5) To revise and increase the limit of Borrowing power pursuant to Section 180 (1) (c ) of the Companies Act 2013; 6) To Convene the 42nd AGM of the Members of the Company and approve the draft notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company; 7) To consider and fix the Book Closure date for the purpose of 42nd AGM of the Company; 8) To appoint Mr. Chintan K. Patel Practicing Company Secretary (Mem No: A31987 COP: 11959) as Scrutinizer to ascertain voting process of 42nd AGM; Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, 5th day of July, 2024 has discussed agendas as described in Outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

Vivanza Biosciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Audited results for the quarter and year ended on March 31st 2024. (ii) Appointment of Independent Director Results for Quarter & financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 Board Meeting held today for consideration and taken on record the following; 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 2. Resignation of Ms. Apeksha Vyas as Independent Director 3.Appointment of Ms. Rina Kumari as Independent Director 4.Resignation of Mr. Sunil Shah as Independent Director 5. Appointment of Mr. Aagam Shah as Independent Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024