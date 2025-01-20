Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.17
2.77
49.38
85.35
Op profit growth
-186.11
-128.05
-156.6
-292.26
EBIT growth
25.02
157.7
-61.99
-325.17
Net profit growth
342.02
-136.61
-200.17
-165.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.79
0.96
-3.54
9.35
EBIT margin
7.1
5.97
2.38
9.36
Net profit margin
3.2
0.76
-2.13
3.18
RoCE
11.8
16.91
5.38
12.73
RoNW
2.5
0.6
-1.51
1.41
RoA
1.32
0.54
-1.21
1.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.83
0.19
-0.51
0.51
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.81
0.16
-0.51
0.51
Book value per share
8.72
7.9
7.7
9.32
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.73
68.73
13.72
P/CEPS
23.18
79.76
13.63
P/B
2.16
1.65
0.75
EV/EBIDTA
108.39
92.67
53.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.11
-38.99
0
-12.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
247.24
236.05
220.23
215.36
Inventory days
54.04
29.89
61.64
115.89
Creditor days
-162.6
-223.63
-237.79
-231.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.82
-1.26
-0.52
-1.63
Net debt / equity
1.56
1.09
1.02
1.15
Net debt / op. profit
-66.14
36.05
-9.29
7.12
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-92.82
-92.56
-96.58
-85.85
Employee costs
-2.84
-3.42
-3.09
-2.13
Other costs
-5.12
-3.04
-3.86
-2.66
