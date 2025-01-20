iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Key Ratios

3.29
(-2.37%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.17

2.77

49.38

85.35

Op profit growth

-186.11

-128.05

-156.6

-292.26

EBIT growth

25.02

157.7

-61.99

-325.17

Net profit growth

342.02

-136.61

-200.17

-165.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.79

0.96

-3.54

9.35

EBIT margin

7.1

5.97

2.38

9.36

Net profit margin

3.2

0.76

-2.13

3.18

RoCE

11.8

16.91

5.38

12.73

RoNW

2.5

0.6

-1.51

1.41

RoA

1.32

0.54

-1.21

1.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.83

0.19

-0.51

0.51

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.81

0.16

-0.51

0.51

Book value per share

8.72

7.9

7.7

9.32

Valuation ratios

P/E

22.73

68.73

13.72

P/CEPS

23.18

79.76

13.63

P/B

2.16

1.65

0.75

EV/EBIDTA

108.39

92.67

53.51

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.11

-38.99

0

-12.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

247.24

236.05

220.23

215.36

Inventory days

54.04

29.89

61.64

115.89

Creditor days

-162.6

-223.63

-237.79

-231.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.82

-1.26

-0.52

-1.63

Net debt / equity

1.56

1.09

1.02

1.15

Net debt / op. profit

-66.14

36.05

-9.29

7.12

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-92.82

-92.56

-96.58

-85.85

Employee costs

-2.84

-3.42

-3.09

-2.13

Other costs

-5.12

-3.04

-3.86

-2.66



IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now




Follow us on



2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

