iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Quarterly Results

3.5
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3

2.44

4.42

6.56

7.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3

2.44

4.42

6.56

7.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

-0.03

0.02

0.05

Total Income

3

2.44

4.39

6.58

7.67

Total Expenditure

2.89

2.08

4.56

6.27

7.3

PBIDT

0.11

0.36

-0.16

0.31

0.37

Interest

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.1

0.11

PBDT

0.02

0.27

-0.26

0.21

0.26

Depreciation

0

0

0.01

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.15

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.02

0.27

-0.41

0.21

0.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.02

0.27

-0.41

0.21

0.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.02

0.27

-0.41

0.21

0.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.07

-0.1

0.05

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4

4

4

4

4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.66

14.75

-3.61

4.72

4.85

PBDTM(%)

0.66

11.06

-5.88

3.2

3.41

PATM(%)

0.66

11.06

-9.27

3.2

3.41

Vivanza Biosci.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivanza Biosciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.