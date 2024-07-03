Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3
2.44
4.42
6.56
7.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3
2.44
4.42
6.56
7.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
-0.03
0.02
0.05
Total Income
3
2.44
4.39
6.58
7.67
Total Expenditure
2.89
2.08
4.56
6.27
7.3
PBIDT
0.11
0.36
-0.16
0.31
0.37
Interest
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.1
0.11
PBDT
0.02
0.27
-0.26
0.21
0.26
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.15
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.02
0.27
-0.41
0.21
0.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.02
0.27
-0.41
0.21
0.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.02
0.27
-0.41
0.21
0.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.07
-0.1
0.05
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4
4
4
4
4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.66
14.75
-3.61
4.72
4.85
PBDTM(%)
0.66
11.06
-5.88
3.2
3.41
PATM(%)
0.66
11.06
-9.27
3.2
3.41
