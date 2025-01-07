iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.5
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:30:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivanza Biosciences Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9.14

9.22

9.42

6.44

yoy growth (%)

-0.82

-2.18

46.4

85.35

Raw materials

-8.48

-8.56

-9.13

-5.52

As % of sales

92.71

92.83

96.88

85.85

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.29

-0.25

-0.1

As % of sales

1.31

3.15

2.72

1.61

Other costs

-0.49

-0.24

-0.33

-0.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.43

2.64

3.59

2.64

Operating profit

0.04

0.12

-0.3

0.63

OPM

0.53

1.36

-3.2

9.88

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.46

-0.43

-0.36

Other income

0.82

0.49

0.53

0

Profit before tax

0.46

0.14

-0.2

0.26

Taxes

0

-0.04

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-0.08

-32.53

0

-10.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.46

0.09

-0.2

0.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.46

0.09

-0.2

0.23

yoy growth (%)

364.35

-149

-184.9

-251.1

NPM

5.06

1.08

-2.16

3.72

