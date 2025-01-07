Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.14
9.22
9.42
6.44
yoy growth (%)
-0.82
-2.18
46.4
85.35
Raw materials
-8.48
-8.56
-9.13
-5.52
As % of sales
92.71
92.83
96.88
85.85
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.29
-0.25
-0.1
As % of sales
1.31
3.15
2.72
1.61
Other costs
-0.49
-0.24
-0.33
-0.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.43
2.64
3.59
2.64
Operating profit
0.04
0.12
-0.3
0.63
OPM
0.53
1.36
-3.2
9.88
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.46
-0.43
-0.36
Other income
0.82
0.49
0.53
0
Profit before tax
0.46
0.14
-0.2
0.26
Taxes
0
-0.04
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-0.08
-32.53
0
-10.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.46
0.09
-0.2
0.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.46
0.09
-0.2
0.23
yoy growth (%)
364.35
-149
-184.9
-251.1
NPM
5.06
1.08
-2.16
3.72
