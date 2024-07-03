iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.85
(10.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

23.41

9.56

4.55

3.5

3.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.41

9.56

4.55

3.5

3.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.36

0.82

0.32

0.04

Total Income

23.5

9.92

5.38

3.81

3.69

Total Expenditure

22.21

8.9

4.53

3.62

4.04

PBIDT

1.28

1.02

0.85

0.19

-0.34

Interest

0.32

0.31

0.31

0.1

0.35

PBDT

0.96

0.7

0.54

0.09

-0.69

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.96

0.7

0.53

0.09

-0.69

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.96

0.7

0.53

0.09

-0.69

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.01

0.29

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.96

0.69

0.24

0.09

-0.69

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.24

1.76

1.33

0.23

-1.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4

4

4

4

4

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.46

10.66

18.68

5.42

-9.31

PBDTM(%)

4.1

7.32

11.86

2.57

-18.9

PATM(%)

4.1

7.32

11.64

2.57

-18.9

