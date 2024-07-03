Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
23.41
9.56
4.55
3.5
3.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.41
9.56
4.55
3.5
3.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.36
0.82
0.32
0.04
Total Income
23.5
9.92
5.38
3.81
3.69
Total Expenditure
22.21
8.9
4.53
3.62
4.04
PBIDT
1.28
1.02
0.85
0.19
-0.34
Interest
0.32
0.31
0.31
0.1
0.35
PBDT
0.96
0.7
0.54
0.09
-0.69
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.96
0.7
0.53
0.09
-0.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.96
0.7
0.53
0.09
-0.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.01
0.29
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.96
0.69
0.24
0.09
-0.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.24
1.76
1.33
0.23
-1.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4
4
4
4
4
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.46
10.66
18.68
5.42
-9.31
PBDTM(%)
4.1
7.32
11.86
2.57
-18.9
PATM(%)
4.1
7.32
11.64
2.57
-18.9
No Record Found
