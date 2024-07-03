Vivanza Biosciences Ltd Summary

Vivanza Biosciences Ltd (Previously known Ivee Injectaa Limited) was established in March, 1982 as a Private Limited Company and was converted into a Public Limited Company in May, 1992. Head quartered in Gujarat, India, the Company came into existence in April 2016 with the sole aim to further spread its wings in global market with global quality pharmaceutical products at competitive pricing system.The Company is presently engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical Products and Pharma Products.However Competition in the industry is continuously increasing. New technology is being adopted and steps are taken to improve the manufacturing capacity of the Company. Further, the Company has also set its vision in global market to supply and execute turnkey pharmaceutical units.The company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification programme to increase its capacity from 18 lac pa to 54 lac pa. It also proposed to diversify into the manufacture of small volume parenterals with an installed capacity of 294 lac pa. It came out with a public issue of 21,70,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 217 lac. It is one of the few companies which has facilities for both glass as well as plastic containers. Due to recessionary trends which lead to difficult business conditions in the year 1999-2000, the parenteral industry suffered a setback. As a result of this, the name of the Company was changed from Ivee Injectaa Ltd. to Vivanza Biosciences Ltd in 2015.The Company acquired 100% Equity Shares of Vivanza Lifesciences Private Limited and by virtue of the holding in Vivanza Lifesciences Private Limited it became Wholly Owned Subsidiary w.e.f. 17/06/2016.