Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Friday, 5th day of July, 2024 has discussed agendas as described in Outcome. As per Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby submitting Annual Report for Financial Year 2023-24 including Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) We are attaching herewith Proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company Submitting herewith Proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024) Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)