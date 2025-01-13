iifl-logo-icon 1
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Balance Sheet

160
(-1.05%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.9

2.9

2.9

2.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.89

19.79

16.59

14.64

Net Worth

25.79

22.69

19.49

17.54

Minority Interest

Debt

0.37

0.46

0.56

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.11

0.12

0.1

0.06

Total Liabilities

26.27

23.27

20.15

17.6

Fixed Assets

2.13

2.53

2.77

1.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.48

2.97

3.01

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.33

0.48

0.36

0.48

Networking Capital

7.58

5.99

3.08

3.6

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.63

3.84

2.46

2.38

Debtor Days

50.4

98.47

Other Current Assets

9.05

7.3

5.05

4.32

Sundry Creditors

-0.58

-0.43

-0.33

-0.34

Creditor Days

6.76

14.06

Other Current Liabilities

-4.52

-4.72

-4.1

-2.76

Cash

10.76

11.31

10.94

11.71

Total Assets

26.28

23.28

20.16

17.61

