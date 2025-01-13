Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.9
2.9
2.9
2.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.89
19.79
16.59
14.64
Net Worth
25.79
22.69
19.49
17.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0.37
0.46
0.56
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0.12
0.1
0.06
Total Liabilities
26.27
23.27
20.15
17.6
Fixed Assets
2.13
2.53
2.77
1.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.48
2.97
3.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0.48
0.36
0.48
Networking Capital
7.58
5.99
3.08
3.6
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.63
3.84
2.46
2.38
Debtor Days
50.4
98.47
Other Current Assets
9.05
7.3
5.05
4.32
Sundry Creditors
-0.58
-0.43
-0.33
-0.34
Creditor Days
6.76
14.06
Other Current Liabilities
-4.52
-4.72
-4.1
-2.76
Cash
10.76
11.31
10.94
11.71
Total Assets
26.28
23.28
20.16
17.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.