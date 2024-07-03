Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹179.7
Prev. Close₹176.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.54
Day's High₹184.75
Day's Low₹168.6
52 Week's High₹295
52 Week's Low₹153.5
Book Value₹91.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.08
P/E15.2
EPS11.59
Divi. Yield0.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.9
2.9
2.9
2.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.89
19.79
16.59
14.64
Net Worth
25.79
22.69
19.49
17.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.81
8.82
22.24
26.81
yoy growth (%)
101.94
-60.35
-17.02
15.37
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.23
-6.94
-13.82
-14.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.71
-0.19
0.99
2.82
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.53
-0.86
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.87
0.02
-0.58
-0.71
Working capital
-1.91
2.43
-0.6
2.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
101.94
-60.35
-17.02
15.37
Op profit growth
-183.36
6,115.65
-101.42
2,321.92
EBIT growth
-1,729.48
-113.98
-57.93
116.71
Net profit growth
-1,219.96
-140.23
-80.62
126.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2005
|Mar-2004
|Mar-2003
Gross Sales
11.78
11.26
3.24
1.8
0.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.78
11.26
3.24
1.8
0.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.49
0.91
1.07
2.54
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.37
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
51.35
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
742.25
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.15
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Pallavi Sanjay Jha
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Jha
Independent Director
Holebasavanahalli Nagaraj Shrinivas
Independent Director
JEHANGIR ARDESHIR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kajal Sudani
Independent Director
Joseph Andrew Jude Pereira
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd
Summary
Formerly known as Premier Construction, Walchand Hindusthan (WHL) was incorporated in 1920 by the erstwhile Walchand Hirachand group. The company is engaged in construction contracts and leasing. WHL controlled the familys stakes in each of the companies of the Walchand group. The familys stake in turn was determined through a private company Walchand and Company which held a majority stake in WHL. While Vinod, Chakor and Arvind Doshi together held about 45% of Walchand and Company, the Bahubai faction together owned 55% of Walchand and Company. With the split in the Walchand group, the construction house, owned by the company was vacated by the Doshi companies. Hindustan Construction (HCC) increased its share in the company to 51% by way of a preferential issue at the then prevailing market price of Rs 330. From Nov.94, the company was also renamed Walchand Hindustan. It has two subsidiaries -- Hindustan Construction and Vikhroli Metal Fabricators.With a view to diversify into allied activities, the company has taken the dealership on the OTCE.Company has revisited its business strategy in light of the shackles of the NBFC industry and realigned itself to meeting the challenges of the vastly changed scenario in the financial industry. Company now in the process of establishing itself as a full fledged investment banker and process to offer service ranging from risk assessment, corporate restructuring, advice on mergers, acquisitions and privatisation. Company now increasingl
Read More
The Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹169 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd is ₹49.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd is 15.2 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd is ₹153.5 and ₹295 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.45%, 3 Years at 2.55%, 1 Year at -9.85%, 6 Month at -23.78%, 3 Month at -6.30% and 1 Month at 5.61%.
