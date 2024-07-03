iifl-logo-icon 1
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Share Price

169
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open179.7
  • Day's High184.75
  • 52 Wk High295
  • Prev. Close176.15
  • Day's Low168.6
  • 52 Wk Low 153.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.54
  • P/E15.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value91.99
  • EPS11.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.08
  • Div. Yield0.57
No Records Found

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

179.7

Prev. Close

176.15

Turnover(Lac.)

1.54

Day's High

184.75

Day's Low

168.6

52 Week's High

295

52 Week's Low

153.5

Book Value

91.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.08

P/E

15.2

EPS

11.59

Divi. Yield

0.57

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 23 Jul, 2024

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 42.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.9

2.9

2.9

2.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.89

19.79

16.59

14.64

Net Worth

25.79

22.69

19.49

17.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

17.81

8.82

22.24

26.81

yoy growth (%)

101.94

-60.35

-17.02

15.37

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.23

-6.94

-13.82

-14.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.71

-0.19

0.99

2.82

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.53

-0.86

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.87

0.02

-0.58

-0.71

Working capital

-1.91

2.43

-0.6

2.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

101.94

-60.35

-17.02

15.37

Op profit growth

-183.36

6,115.65

-101.42

2,321.92

EBIT growth

-1,729.48

-113.98

-57.93

116.71

Net profit growth

-1,219.96

-140.23

-80.62

126.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2005Mar-2004Mar-2003

Gross Sales

11.78

11.26

3.24

1.8

0.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.78

11.26

3.24

1.8

0.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.49

0.91

1.07

2.54

0.43

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.37

76.37 0 83,130.82 -63.48 0 282.42 45.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

103 46.44 2,854.42 473.06 1.65 994.51 37.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

51.35

51.35 330.25 24,736.14 73.19 0 420.76 21

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

742.25

742.25 36.13 14,564.76 131.94 1.32 1,843.51 121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

284.15

284.15 36.14 14,189.83 85.96 3.05 510.39 51.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Direct

Pallavi Sanjay Jha

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Jha

Independent Director

Holebasavanahalli Nagaraj Shrinivas

Independent Director

JEHANGIR ARDESHIR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kajal Sudani

Independent Director

Joseph Andrew Jude Pereira

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd

Summary

Formerly known as Premier Construction, Walchand Hindusthan (WHL) was incorporated in 1920 by the erstwhile Walchand Hirachand group. The company is engaged in construction contracts and leasing. WHL controlled the familys stakes in each of the companies of the Walchand group. The familys stake in turn was determined through a private company Walchand and Company which held a majority stake in WHL. While Vinod, Chakor and Arvind Doshi together held about 45% of Walchand and Company, the Bahubai faction together owned 55% of Walchand and Company. With the split in the Walchand group, the construction house, owned by the company was vacated by the Doshi companies. Hindustan Construction (HCC) increased its share in the company to 51% by way of a preferential issue at the then prevailing market price of Rs 330. From Nov.94, the company was also renamed Walchand Hindustan. It has two subsidiaries -- Hindustan Construction and Vikhroli Metal Fabricators.With a view to diversify into allied activities, the company has taken the dealership on the OTCE.Company has revisited its business strategy in light of the shackles of the NBFC industry and realigned itself to meeting the challenges of the vastly changed scenario in the financial industry. Company now in the process of establishing itself as a full fledged investment banker and process to offer service ranging from risk assessment, corporate restructuring, advice on mergers, acquisitions and privatisation. Company now increasingl
Company FAQs

What is the Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd share price today?

The Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹169 today.

What is the Market Cap of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd is ₹49.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd is 15.2 and 1.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd is ₹153.5 and ₹295 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd?

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.45%, 3 Years at 2.55%, 1 Year at -9.85%, 6 Month at -23.78%, 3 Month at -6.30% and 1 Month at 5.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.56 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 42.11 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
facebook twitter rss youtube instagram linkedin telegram

