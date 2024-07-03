|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|9 May 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|The Board recommended the payment of dividend at the rate of Rs.1 per Equity Shares of Rs.10 each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2023-24 (10%) subject to approval of shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; Further, the Company has fixed the record date i.e., Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of final dividend for F.Y. 2023-2024, if approved by the members of the Company and to cast their votes by remote e-voting facility or at the Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.