Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Dividend

172.9
(4.72%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:28:00 PM

Walchand People CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend9 May 202423 Jul 202423 Jul 2024110Final
The Board recommended the payment of dividend at the rate of Rs.1 per Equity Shares of Rs.10 each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2023-24 (10%) subject to approval of shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; Further, the Company has fixed the record date i.e., Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of final dividend for F.Y. 2023-2024, if approved by the members of the Company and to cast their votes by remote e-voting facility or at the Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024)

