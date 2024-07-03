The Board recommended the payment of dividend at the rate of Rs.1 per Equity Shares of Rs.10 each of the Company, for the Financial Year 2023-24 (10%) subject to approval of shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting; Further, the Company has fixed the record date i.e., Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of final dividend for F.Y. 2023-2024, if approved by the members of the Company and to cast their votes by remote e-voting facility or at the Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2024)