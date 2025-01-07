Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.81
8.82
22.24
26.81
yoy growth (%)
101.94
-60.35
-17.02
15.37
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-9.23
-6.94
-13.82
-14.14
As % of sales
51.85
78.73
62.13
52.74
Other costs
-7.12
-3.62
-8.45
-10.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.96
41.06
37.99
39.92
Operating profit
1.45
-1.74
-0.02
1.96
OPM
8.17
-19.8
-0.12
7.33
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.53
-0.86
-0.46
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
-0.2
-0.02
Other income
1.62
2.11
2.08
1.35
Profit before tax
2.71
-0.19
0.99
2.82
Taxes
-0.87
0.02
-0.58
-0.71
Tax rate
-32.06
-14.07
-58.99
-25.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.84
-0.16
0.4
2.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.84
-0.16
0.4
2.11
yoy growth (%)
-1,219.96
-140.23
-80.62
126.79
NPM
10.36
-1.86
1.84
7.88
