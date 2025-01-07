iifl-logo-icon 1
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

174.45
(1.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

17.81

8.82

22.24

26.81

yoy growth (%)

101.94

-60.35

-17.02

15.37

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-9.23

-6.94

-13.82

-14.14

As % of sales

51.85

78.73

62.13

52.74

Other costs

-7.12

-3.62

-8.45

-10.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.96

41.06

37.99

39.92

Operating profit

1.45

-1.74

-0.02

1.96

OPM

8.17

-19.8

-0.12

7.33

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.53

-0.86

-0.46

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

-0.2

-0.02

Other income

1.62

2.11

2.08

1.35

Profit before tax

2.71

-0.19

0.99

2.82

Taxes

-0.87

0.02

-0.58

-0.71

Tax rate

-32.06

-14.07

-58.99

-25.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.84

-0.16

0.4

2.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.84

-0.16

0.4

2.11

yoy growth (%)

-1,219.96

-140.23

-80.62

126.79

NPM

10.36

-1.86

1.84

7.88

