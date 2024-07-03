iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Quarterly Results

174.45
(1.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2009Sept-2009Jun-2009Mar-2009Dec-2008

Gross Sales

3.14

2.77

2.15

2.73

2.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.14

2.77

2.15

2.73

2.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0.29

0.41

0.67

0.41

Total Income

3.33

3.06

2.56

3.4

2.51

Total Expenditure

2.98

2.85

2.95

3.2

3.54

PBIDT

0.35

0.21

-0.39

0.2

-1.03

Interest

0.09

0.09

0.08

0.06

0.06

PBDT

0.26

0.12

-0.47

0.14

-1.09

Depreciation

0.12

0.16

0.12

0.15

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.01

0.03

0.03

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0.03

0.46

0.63

Reported Profit After Tax

0.13

-0.05

-0.65

-0.52

-1.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

-0.01

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.13

-0.04

-0.65

-0.52

-1.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.13

-0.04

-0.65

-0.52

-1.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.58

-1.4

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,37,529

1,37,529

1,37,529

1,33,952

1,33,952

Public Shareholding (%)

48.27

48.27

48.27

47.02

47.02

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,47,361

1,47,361

1,47,351

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

51.73

51.73

51.73

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.14

7.58

-18.13

7.32

-49.04

PBDTM(%)

8.28

4.33

-21.86

5.12

-51.9

PATM(%)

4.14

-1.8

-30.23

-19.04

-90

Walchand People: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.