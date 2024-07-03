Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2009
|Sept-2009
|Jun-2009
|Mar-2009
|Dec-2008
Gross Sales
3.14
2.77
2.15
2.73
2.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.14
2.77
2.15
2.73
2.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0.29
0.41
0.67
0.41
Total Income
3.33
3.06
2.56
3.4
2.51
Total Expenditure
2.98
2.85
2.95
3.2
3.54
PBIDT
0.35
0.21
-0.39
0.2
-1.03
Interest
0.09
0.09
0.08
0.06
0.06
PBDT
0.26
0.12
-0.47
0.14
-1.09
Depreciation
0.12
0.16
0.12
0.15
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.01
0.03
0.03
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0.03
0.46
0.63
Reported Profit After Tax
0.13
-0.05
-0.65
-0.52
-1.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
-0.01
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.13
-0.04
-0.65
-0.52
-1.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.13
-0.04
-0.65
-0.52
-1.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.58
-1.4
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,37,529
1,37,529
1,37,529
1,33,952
1,33,952
Public Shareholding (%)
48.27
48.27
48.27
47.02
47.02
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,47,361
1,47,361
1,47,351
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
51.73
51.73
51.73
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.14
7.58
-18.13
7.32
-49.04
PBDTM(%)
8.28
4.33
-21.86
5.12
-51.9
PATM(%)
4.14
-1.8
-30.23
-19.04
-90
