Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.71
-0.19
0.99
2.82
Depreciation
-0.34
-0.53
-0.86
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.87
0.02
-0.58
-0.71
Working capital
-1.91
2.43
-0.6
2.66
Other operating items
Operating
-0.4
1.73
-1.05
4.31
Capital expenditure
1.01
-2.5
2.77
0.25
Free cash flow
0.6
-0.76
1.71
4.56
Equity raised
29.38
29.42
27.79
22.94
Investing
3.01
0
-0.06
0.01
Financing
0.56
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
33.55
28.65
29.44
27.51
