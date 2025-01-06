iifl-logo-icon 1
Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd Cash Flow Statement

169
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Walchand People FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.71

-0.19

0.99

2.82

Depreciation

-0.34

-0.53

-0.86

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.87

0.02

-0.58

-0.71

Working capital

-1.91

2.43

-0.6

2.66

Other operating items

Operating

-0.4

1.73

-1.05

4.31

Capital expenditure

1.01

-2.5

2.77

0.25

Free cash flow

0.6

-0.76

1.71

4.56

Equity raised

29.38

29.42

27.79

22.94

Investing

3.01

0

-0.06

0.01

Financing

0.56

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

33.55

28.65

29.44

27.51

