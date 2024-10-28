Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

WALCHAND PEOPLEFIRST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and in accordance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 28th October 2024 at the registered office of the company inter-alia to consider the following agenda: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. To consider the appointment of M/s Nilesh Shah & Associates (Company Secretaries in Whole-Time Practice) as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 You are requested to take the above information on record Pursuant to Reg 30 & 33 of SEBI(LODR)Reg 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of directors at their meeting held on Monday, 28th Oct, 2024 has approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th Sep 2024 2. Appointment of Nilesh Shah and Associates as the Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

WALCHAND PEOPLEFIRST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject and in accordance with Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 30th July 2024 at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve inter alia the following agenda: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the chair. You are requested to take the above information on record. Pursuant to Regulation 6, 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Tuesday, 30th July 2024 has approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Appointment of Mr. Nachiket Sohani (ACS 48562) as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective from 30th July 2024. The Meeting commenced at 01:00 P.M. and concluded at 02:30 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results & A.G.M. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Thursday, 09th May, 2024 has approved the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (Copy enclosed); 2. Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th July, 2024; 3. Notice of 104th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-2024; Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR for re-appointment of Managing Director and whole-time director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulatio,2015 enclosed herewith please find the copy of newspaper publications pertaining to Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March,2024 published in Free Press Journal in English Language and Navshakti in Marathi Language on 11th May,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024) We wish inform you that pursuant to Reg 30 read with Part A of schedule III of the SEBI LODR the board of directors of the Company at its board meeting held 09th May 2024 has reappointed Ms Pallavi Jha and Mr Sanjay Jha as Managing Director and Whole Time Director respectively. The aforementioned reappointments has been approved at the 104th AGM held today i.e 30th July,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 18 Jan 2024