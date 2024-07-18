iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd AGM

167
(-1.30%)
Jan 15, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Walchand People CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Jul 20249 May 2024
Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30t July, 2024; This is subsequent to the submission of the 104th Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 on 02nd July 2024 along with the Notice convening the 104th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th July 2024 through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Please refer to the attachment for the correction made in the Annual Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) With reference to the captioned matter, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 104th AGM of the Company held today i.e Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 at 3:00 PM and concluded at 3:45 PM. We wish inform you that pursuant to Reg 30 read with Part A of schedule III of the SEBI LODR the board of directors of the Company at its board meeting held 09th May 2024 has reappointed Ms Pallavi Jha and Mr Sanjay Jha as Managing Director and Whole Time Director respectively. The aforementioned reappointments has been approved at the 104th AGM held today i.e 30th July,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) As per the attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Walchand People: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.