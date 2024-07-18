Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30t July, 2024; This is subsequent to the submission of the 104th Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 on 02nd July 2024 along with the Notice convening the 104th Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th July 2024 through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Please refer to the attachment for the correction made in the Annual Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024) With reference to the captioned matter, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 104th AGM of the Company held today i.e Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 at 3:00 PM and concluded at 3:45 PM. We wish inform you that pursuant to Reg 30 read with Part A of schedule III of the SEBI LODR the board of directors of the Company at its board meeting held 09th May 2024 has reappointed Ms Pallavi Jha and Mr Sanjay Jha as Managing Director and Whole Time Director respectively. The aforementioned reappointments has been approved at the 104th AGM held today i.e 30th July,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024) As per the attached file. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)