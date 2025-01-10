To,

THE MEMBERS OF WALCHAND PEOPLEFIRST LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of WALCHAND PEOPLEFIRST LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of cash flows and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. There are no Key Audit Matters to be reported.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with the governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of the affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, The Management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statement and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure – A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books (Also refer our comments in para 2(h)(iv)). c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act; e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act; f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements; g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act; h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014(as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as on 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 31 to the financial Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the ended March 31, 2024. iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

(which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and iii. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement. iv. The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. Further, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. v. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable form April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure – A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in Para 1 ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of the property, plant and equipment; (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing the full particulars of Intangible assets; (b) As per information and explanation provided to us, the management has carried out the physical verification of property, plant, and equipment during the year, in accordance with a program of verification, which in our opinion provides physical verification of all assets at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company; (d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant, and Equipment (including Right of Use Asset) and Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(i)(d) is not applicable to the Company; (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings has been initiated or pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder; (ii) (a) The company is engaged in the business of providing service. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ii)(a) of the (b) Order is not applicable to the Company; According to the information and explanations given to us and records examined by us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company; (iii) The Company has made investments in mutual funds and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The details of unsecured loans provided by the company to its employees during the year, are as follows:

UnsecUred Loans no. of Parties aggregate amoUnt granted/ Provided dUring the year (rs. in Lakhs) BaLance oUtstanding as at BaLance sheet date in resPect of Loans (rs. in Lakhs) EMPLoYEE 2 2.10 1.50

(b) In our opinion, the investments made in mutual funds and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest; (c) The repayment of principal and payment of interest is been stipulated and the same are regular; (d) In respect of the aforesaid loan, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days; (e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties; (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable; (iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has Complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted , investment made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable; (v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us , the company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and other relevant provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder; (vi) In our Opinion and According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2016, and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act 2013; (vii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service tax , provident fund, employee state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable with respect to above statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

name of natUre of forUm where the matter is Period to which the amoUnt reLates Amount thes tatUte dUes Pending MUMbAI MUnIcIPAL cITYc IvILc oUrT 1ST JAn.99 To 31ST MArch 20 240.81 PorT TrUST DUES Goods and GST Appellate Authority July 17 to March 18 110.88 Services Tax Act, 2017

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, Company has no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account and which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961); (ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, company has not defaulted in (b) repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year; (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or other lender. (d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and records examined by us, company (e) has utilised the fund of term loan for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, the Company has not raised any fund on short term basis. Accordingly reporting under clause (ix)(d) is not applicable to the company; In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint venture. (x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations furnished by the management, the Company (b) has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly reporting under the clause 3 (x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly reporting under the clause 3 (x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the company. (xi) (a) Based on the audit procedure performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the information and explanation provide by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. (b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, no whistle-blower complaints has received during the year by the company; (xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company and therefore the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the company. (xiii) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements Note No. 32 as required by the applicable accounting standards. (xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the managements, the company has an Internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the company; (b) We have consider the report of the Internal Auditors for the year under audit. (xv) According to the information and explanations given by the managements, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act. (xvi) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provision In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable; (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the managements, the company has no Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the group. Accordingly reporting under the clause 3(xvi)(d) is not applicable to the company; (xvii) In our opinion the company has not incurred cash losses in the financials year and in the immediately preceding financials year; (xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory audit during the year; (xix) In our opinion and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payments of financials liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and managements plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the balance sheet date as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date; (xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the company do not fall under the prescribed classes of the Companies mentioned under the section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013; (xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provide by the management, the company do not have any subsidiary, associates or joint venture and the company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements as per the section 129 of the Companies Act. Accordingly reporting under the clause 3(xxi) is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure – B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of WALCHAND PEOPLEFIRST LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Independent Auditors Report on Quarterly and audited Annual Financial Results of the Walchand Peoplefirst Limited pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended.

To

Board of Directors of

Walchand Peoplefirst Limited,

Report on the audit of the Financial Results

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying statement of financial results of Walchand Peoplefirst Limited ("the Company") for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, ("the statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Obligations").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the statement: i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of the Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; and ii. gives a true and fair view in conformity with recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian accounting standards ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net profit and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024.

3. Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standard on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

4. Managements and board of directors Responsibilities for the Financial Results

This statement, which is the responsibility of the Companys Management and approved by the Board of Directors, has been compiled from the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these financial results that give a true and fair view of the net profit/loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standards, prescribed under

Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial results, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

5. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial control with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the financial results made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the Management and board of Directors in terms of the requirement specified under Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Financial Results.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

6. Other matters

I. The Statement includes the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of full financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the published unaudited year to date figures up to the third quarter of the current financial year, which were subjected to a limited review by us, as required under the Listing Regulations.