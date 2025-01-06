Warren Tea Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.98
0.12
-31.67
-10.77
Depreciation
-1.99
-2.47
-2.72
-3.63
Tax paid
1.74
12.12
7.5
2.88
Working capital
2.17
11.74
-29.11
-3.8
Other operating items
Operating
4.9
21.51
-56
-15.33
Capital expenditure
-11.87
-26.52
12.94
-95.3
Free cash flow
-6.96
-5
-43.06
-110.63
Equity raised
170.52
104.57
159.23
179.54
Investing
0
0
0
0.35
Financing
5.3
-33.05
17.72
7.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
168.85
66.52
133.88
76.9
