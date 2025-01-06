iifl-logo-icon 1
Warren Tea Ltd Cash Flow Statement

56.7
(-1.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Warren Tea FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.98

0.12

-31.67

-10.77

Depreciation

-1.99

-2.47

-2.72

-3.63

Tax paid

1.74

12.12

7.5

2.88

Working capital

2.17

11.74

-29.11

-3.8

Other operating items

Operating

4.9

21.51

-56

-15.33

Capital expenditure

-11.87

-26.52

12.94

-95.3

Free cash flow

-6.96

-5

-43.06

-110.63

Equity raised

170.52

104.57

159.23

179.54

Investing

0

0

0

0.35

Financing

5.3

-33.05

17.72

7.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

168.85

66.52

133.88

76.9

