Warren Tea Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
14.37
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
14.37
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.47
0.77
1.1
-0.17
2.1
Total Income
0.47
0.77
1.1
14.2
2.1
Total Expenditure
0.65
0.78
1.82
27.3
0.77
PBIDT
-0.18
-0.01
-0.72
-13.1
1.33
Interest
0.07
0
0.04
0.46
0.08
PBDT
-0.25
-0.01
-0.76
-13.56
1.25
Depreciation
0.12
0.05
0.08
0.6
0.16
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.47
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.37
-0.06
-1.31
-14.16
1.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.64
-0.72
-0.14
-13.08
0.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.54
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.64
-0.72
-0.68
-13.08
0.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.54
-0.6
-0.12
-10.95
0.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
-91.16
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
-94.36
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
-98.53
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.