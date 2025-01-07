Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
89.74
105.92
122.91
118.99
yoy growth (%)
-15.28
-13.81
3.29
8.46
Raw materials
-13.05
0.16
-5.28
0.72
As % of sales
14.54
0.15
4.29
0.6
Employee costs
-62.65
-77.78
-105.46
-84.86
As % of sales
69.81
73.43
85.8
71.31
Other costs
-18.01
-22.88
-37.51
-39.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.07
21.6
30.52
33.3
Operating profit
-3.97
5.41
-25.35
-4.77
OPM
-4.43
5.11
-20.62
-4.01
Depreciation
-1.99
-2.47
-2.72
-3.63
Interest expense
-2.52
-4.88
-5.33
-3.74
Other income
11.47
2.07
1.73
1.38
Profit before tax
2.98
0.12
-31.67
-10.77
Taxes
1.74
12.12
7.5
2.88
Tax rate
58.52
9,508.7
-23.7
-26.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.72
12.25
-24.16
-7.89
Exceptional items
2.37
20.18
0
0
Net profit
7.1
32.43
-24.16
-7.89
yoy growth (%)
-78.1
-234.21
206.19
-51.52
NPM
7.91
30.61
-19.66
-6.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.