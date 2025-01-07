iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Warren Tea Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

57.7
(5.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Warren Tea Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

89.74

105.92

122.91

118.99

yoy growth (%)

-15.28

-13.81

3.29

8.46

Raw materials

-13.05

0.16

-5.28

0.72

As % of sales

14.54

0.15

4.29

0.6

Employee costs

-62.65

-77.78

-105.46

-84.86

As % of sales

69.81

73.43

85.8

71.31

Other costs

-18.01

-22.88

-37.51

-39.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.07

21.6

30.52

33.3

Operating profit

-3.97

5.41

-25.35

-4.77

OPM

-4.43

5.11

-20.62

-4.01

Depreciation

-1.99

-2.47

-2.72

-3.63

Interest expense

-2.52

-4.88

-5.33

-3.74

Other income

11.47

2.07

1.73

1.38

Profit before tax

2.98

0.12

-31.67

-10.77

Taxes

1.74

12.12

7.5

2.88

Tax rate

58.52

9,508.7

-23.7

-26.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.72

12.25

-24.16

-7.89

Exceptional items

2.37

20.18

0

0

Net profit

7.1

32.43

-24.16

-7.89

yoy growth (%)

-78.1

-234.21

206.19

-51.52

NPM

7.91

30.61

-19.66

-6.63

Warren Tea : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Warren Tea Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.