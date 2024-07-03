Warren Tea Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
56.45
83.93
94.8
114.01
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
56.45
83.93
94.8
114.01
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.28
0.33
0.28
12.29
0.99
Total Income
3.28
56.78
84.21
107.09
115
Total Expenditure
2.42
63.01
81.97
88.04
117.1
PBIDT
0.86
-6.23
2.24
19.05
-2.1
Interest
0.12
1.74
1.82
4.04
3.88
PBDT
0.74
-7.97
0.42
15.01
-5.98
Depreciation
0.28
1.41
1.5
2.2
2.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.46
-9.38
-1.08
12.81
-8.28
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.43
-8.27
-1.31
11.27
-8.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
11.33
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.43
-8.27
-1.31
-0.06
-8.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.36
-6.92
-1.1
9.43
-6.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-11.03
2.66
20.09
-1.84
PBDTM(%)
0
-14.11
0.5
15.83
-5.24
PATM(%)
0
-16.61
-1.28
13.51
-7.26
No Record Found
