Warren Tea Ltd Nine Monthly Results

56
(-2.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

56.45

83.93

94.8

114.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

56.45

83.93

94.8

114.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.28

0.33

0.28

12.29

0.99

Total Income

3.28

56.78

84.21

107.09

115

Total Expenditure

2.42

63.01

81.97

88.04

117.1

PBIDT

0.86

-6.23

2.24

19.05

-2.1

Interest

0.12

1.74

1.82

4.04

3.88

PBDT

0.74

-7.97

0.42

15.01

-5.98

Depreciation

0.28

1.41

1.5

2.2

2.3

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.46

-9.38

-1.08

12.81

-8.28

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.43

-8.27

-1.31

11.27

-8.19

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

11.33

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.43

-8.27

-1.31

-0.06

-8.19

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.36

-6.92

-1.1

9.43

-6.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.95

11.95

11.95

11.95

11.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-11.03

2.66

20.09

-1.84

PBDTM(%)

0

-14.11

0.5

15.83

-5.24

PATM(%)

0

-16.61

-1.28

13.51

-7.26

