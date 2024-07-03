iifl-logo-icon 1
Warren Tea Ltd Share Price

56.22
(-2.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:48:00 PM

  • Open56.21
  • Day's High60
  • 52 Wk High86
  • Prev. Close57.65
  • Day's Low55.15
  • 52 Wk Low 35.66
  • Turnover (lac)1.87
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.18
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Warren Tea Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

56.21

Prev. Close

57.65

Turnover(Lac.)

1.87

Day's High

60

Day's Low

55.15

52 Week's High

86

52 Week's Low

35.66

Book Value

72.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Warren Tea Ltd Corporate Action

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Warren Tea Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Warren Tea Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Warren Tea Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.95

11.95

11.95

11.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

74.19

72.15

91.94

85.69

Net Worth

86.14

84.1

103.89

97.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

89.74

105.92

122.91

118.99

yoy growth (%)

-15.28

-13.81

3.29

8.46

Raw materials

-13.05

0.16

-5.28

0.72

As % of sales

14.54

0.15

4.29

0.6

Employee costs

-62.65

-77.78

-105.46

-84.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.98

0.12

-31.67

-10.77

Depreciation

-1.99

-2.47

-2.72

-3.63

Tax paid

1.74

12.12

7.5

2.88

Working capital

2.17

11.74

-29.11

-3.8

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.28

-13.81

3.29

8.46

Op profit growth

-173.43

-121.36

430.71

-75.63

EBIT growth

9.79

-119.04

274.61

-67.11

Net profit growth

-78.1

-234.21

206.19

-51.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

57.62

89.74

105.93

122.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

57.62

89.74

105.93

122.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.38

51.62

13.86

22.26

1.74

Warren Tea Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Warren Tea Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Vinay K Goenka

Independent Director

S Bhoopal.

Independent Director

N Dutta

Independent Director

Anup Kaur Bindra

Independent Director

Lalit Halwasiya

Independent Director

Sonia Barman

Independent Director

Kunal R Shah

Whole Time Director & CFO

Indraneel Banik

Whole-time Director & CS

Soma Chakraborty

Independent Director

Atrayee Ghosal

Independent Director

Dharam Chand Dharewa

Independent Director

Umang More

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Warren Tea Ltd

Summary

Warren Tea Ltd, established in May, 1977, which has 13 tea gardens in Upper Assam, is an associate of James Warren. In 1993, the Manchester-based G S Ruia Group bought James Warren from McLeod Russel, gaining control of Warren Tea.The company suffered a minor setback in its working in 1987-88. Its yield per hectare is 2255 kg. Warren Tea, along with its associate companies, has purchased a 24% equity stake in Vegepro Foods & Feeds, which was held by Glaxo.The company diversified into the manufacture of sugar and other downstream products as a part of its growth plans. A MoU was signed with the Karnataka Industrial Investment and Development Corporation to set up a 2-mtpa cement plant. Besides the plantation and agro-based segments, the engineering sector has also been identified by the company for diversification. In 1997-98, Warren Metal Industries was amalgamated with the company.During year 2004-05, the Scheme of Arrangement between DPIL Limited, Spectra Plaza Private Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders, for transfer of specified demerged assets and liabilities of DPIL Limited to Spectra Plaza Private Limited and also amalgamation of Spectra Plaza Private Limited (together with the specified demerged assets and liabilities of DPIL Limited transferred to Spectra Plaza Private Limited) with Company was effective from 31st March, 2005. Pursuant to the said Scheme of Arrangement, 1014153 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each in the Company were issued and allotte
Company FAQs

What is the Warren Tea Ltd share price today?

The Warren Tea Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Warren Tea Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Warren Tea Ltd is ₹67.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Warren Tea Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Warren Tea Ltd is 0 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Warren Tea Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Warren Tea Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Warren Tea Ltd is ₹35.66 and ₹86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Warren Tea Ltd?

Warren Tea Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.05%, 3 Years at -12.17%, 1 Year at 15.18%, 6 Month at 18.87%, 3 Month at -27.67% and 1 Month at -9.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Warren Tea Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Warren Tea Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.28 %

