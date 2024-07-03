SectorRetail
Open₹56.21
Prev. Close₹57.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.87
Day's High₹60
Day's Low₹55.15
52 Week's High₹86
52 Week's Low₹35.66
Book Value₹72.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.95
11.95
11.95
11.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
74.19
72.15
91.94
85.69
Net Worth
86.14
84.1
103.89
97.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
89.74
105.92
122.91
118.99
yoy growth (%)
-15.28
-13.81
3.29
8.46
Raw materials
-13.05
0.16
-5.28
0.72
As % of sales
14.54
0.15
4.29
0.6
Employee costs
-62.65
-77.78
-105.46
-84.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.98
0.12
-31.67
-10.77
Depreciation
-1.99
-2.47
-2.72
-3.63
Tax paid
1.74
12.12
7.5
2.88
Working capital
2.17
11.74
-29.11
-3.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.28
-13.81
3.29
8.46
Op profit growth
-173.43
-121.36
430.71
-75.63
EBIT growth
9.79
-119.04
274.61
-67.11
Net profit growth
-78.1
-234.21
206.19
-51.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
57.62
89.74
105.93
122.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
57.62
89.74
105.93
122.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.38
51.62
13.86
22.26
1.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Vinay K Goenka
Independent Director
S Bhoopal.
Independent Director
N Dutta
Independent Director
Anup Kaur Bindra
Independent Director
Lalit Halwasiya
Independent Director
Sonia Barman
Independent Director
Kunal R Shah
Whole Time Director & CFO
Indraneel Banik
Whole-time Director & CS
Soma Chakraborty
Independent Director
Atrayee Ghosal
Independent Director
Dharam Chand Dharewa
Independent Director
Umang More
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Warren Tea Ltd
Summary
Warren Tea Ltd, established in May, 1977, which has 13 tea gardens in Upper Assam, is an associate of James Warren. In 1993, the Manchester-based G S Ruia Group bought James Warren from McLeod Russel, gaining control of Warren Tea.The company suffered a minor setback in its working in 1987-88. Its yield per hectare is 2255 kg. Warren Tea, along with its associate companies, has purchased a 24% equity stake in Vegepro Foods & Feeds, which was held by Glaxo.The company diversified into the manufacture of sugar and other downstream products as a part of its growth plans. A MoU was signed with the Karnataka Industrial Investment and Development Corporation to set up a 2-mtpa cement plant. Besides the plantation and agro-based segments, the engineering sector has also been identified by the company for diversification. In 1997-98, Warren Metal Industries was amalgamated with the company.During year 2004-05, the Scheme of Arrangement between DPIL Limited, Spectra Plaza Private Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders, for transfer of specified demerged assets and liabilities of DPIL Limited to Spectra Plaza Private Limited and also amalgamation of Spectra Plaza Private Limited (together with the specified demerged assets and liabilities of DPIL Limited transferred to Spectra Plaza Private Limited) with Company was effective from 31st March, 2005. Pursuant to the said Scheme of Arrangement, 1014153 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each in the Company were issued and allotte
Read More
The Warren Tea Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹56.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Warren Tea Ltd is ₹67.18 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Warren Tea Ltd is 0 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Warren Tea Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Warren Tea Ltd is ₹35.66 and ₹86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Warren Tea Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.05%, 3 Years at -12.17%, 1 Year at 15.18%, 6 Month at 18.87%, 3 Month at -27.67% and 1 Month at -9.04%.
