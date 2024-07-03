Summary

Warren Tea Ltd, established in May, 1977, which has 13 tea gardens in Upper Assam, is an associate of James Warren. In 1993, the Manchester-based G S Ruia Group bought James Warren from McLeod Russel, gaining control of Warren Tea.The company suffered a minor setback in its working in 1987-88. Its yield per hectare is 2255 kg. Warren Tea, along with its associate companies, has purchased a 24% equity stake in Vegepro Foods & Feeds, which was held by Glaxo.The company diversified into the manufacture of sugar and other downstream products as a part of its growth plans. A MoU was signed with the Karnataka Industrial Investment and Development Corporation to set up a 2-mtpa cement plant. Besides the plantation and agro-based segments, the engineering sector has also been identified by the company for diversification. In 1997-98, Warren Metal Industries was amalgamated with the company.During year 2004-05, the Scheme of Arrangement between DPIL Limited, Spectra Plaza Private Limited and the Company and their respective shareholders, for transfer of specified demerged assets and liabilities of DPIL Limited to Spectra Plaza Private Limited and also amalgamation of Spectra Plaza Private Limited (together with the specified demerged assets and liabilities of DPIL Limited transferred to Spectra Plaza Private Limited) with Company was effective from 31st March, 2005. Pursuant to the said Scheme of Arrangement, 1014153 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each in the Company were issued and allotte

