47th Annual General Meeting of:thtCompany to be convened on Wednesday, 27th June, 2024 at 12.30 PM (IST) through videoconferenc:ihg/other audio visucl means, in accordance with the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCACirculars). FURTHER TO OUR INTIMATION DATED 14TH MAY,24 PLEASE FIND ENCLOSED HEREWITH NOTICE OF THE 47TH AGM OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD THROUGH VC/OAVM ON THURSDAY,27TH JUNE,2024 AT 12.30 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Summary of the Proceedings of the 47th Annual Geeral Meeting of the Members of Warren Tea Limited was held on 27th June ,2024 at 12.30 P.M through Video Conferrencing (VC), and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).The Annual General Meeting concluded at 1.16 P.M ATTACHED RESULTS OF VOTING & SCRUTINIZERS REPORT FOR THE 47TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 27TH JUNE,2024 In accordance with Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 ,we foroward herewith Voting Results and a copy of report of the Scrutinizer for the 47 th AGM of the Companyb (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)