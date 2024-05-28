iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Warren Tea Ltd AGM

51.39
(4.41%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Warren Tea CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Jun 202414 May 2024
47th Annual General Meeting of:thtCompany to be convened on Wednesday, 27th June, 2024 at 12.30 PM (IST) through videoconferenc:ihg/other audio visucl means, in accordance with the Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCACirculars). FURTHER TO OUR INTIMATION DATED 14TH MAY,24 PLEASE FIND ENCLOSED HEREWITH NOTICE OF THE 47TH AGM OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD THROUGH VC/OAVM ON THURSDAY,27TH JUNE,2024 AT 12.30 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Summary of the Proceedings of the 47th Annual Geeral Meeting of the Members of Warren Tea Limited was held on 27th June ,2024 at 12.30 P.M through Video Conferrencing (VC), and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).The Annual General Meeting concluded at 1.16 P.M ATTACHED RESULTS OF VOTING & SCRUTINIZERS REPORT FOR THE 47TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 27TH JUNE,2024 In accordance with Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015 ,we foroward herewith Voting Results and a copy of report of the Scrutinizer for the 47 th AGM of the Companyb (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)

Warren Tea: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Warren Tea Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.