iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Warren Tea Ltd Key Ratios

52.7
(2.33%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Warren Tea Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.28

-13.81

3.72

-0.41

Op profit growth

-173.43

-121.36

46.75

261.63

EBIT growth

9.79

-119.04

33.45

180.7

Net profit growth

-78.82

-225

54.73

88.12

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-4.43

5.11

-20.62

-14.57

EBIT margin

6.13

4.73

-21.43

-16.65

Net profit margin

7.19

28.78

-19.84

-13.3

RoCE

4.04

3.67

-18.51

-13.35

RoNW

1.5

8.67

-7.44

-4.01

RoA

1.18

5.59

-4.28

-2.66

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.94

27.14

-20.22

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

3.73

23.44

-22.69

-16.09

Book value per share

92.16

87.12

59.97

77.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.02

1.68

-1.7

0

P/CEPS

19.12

1.94

-1.51

-3.91

P/B

0.77

0.52

0.57

0.81

EV/EBIDTA

14.24

9.43

-3.9

-7.05

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

58.52

9,508.7

-23.7

-33.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

55.57

56.87

69.72

105.4

Inventory days

30.23

22.72

28.34

32.71

Creditor days

-79.19

-84.46

-56.35

-47.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.17

-1.02

4.93

4.88

Net debt / equity

0.19

0.15

0.71

0.42

Net debt / op. profit

-5.38

2.98

-2.01

-2.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-14.54

0.15

-4.29

2.64

Employee costs

-69.81

-73.43

-85.8

-84.48

Other costs

-20.07

-21.6

-30.52

-32.73

Warren Tea : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Warren Tea Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.