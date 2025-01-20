Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.28
-13.81
3.72
-0.41
Op profit growth
-173.43
-121.36
46.75
261.63
EBIT growth
9.79
-119.04
33.45
180.7
Net profit growth
-78.82
-225
54.73
88.12
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-4.43
5.11
-20.62
-14.57
EBIT margin
6.13
4.73
-21.43
-16.65
Net profit margin
7.19
28.78
-19.84
-13.3
RoCE
4.04
3.67
-18.51
-13.35
RoNW
1.5
8.67
-7.44
-4.01
RoA
1.18
5.59
-4.28
-2.66
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.94
27.14
-20.22
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
3.73
23.44
-22.69
-16.09
Book value per share
92.16
87.12
59.97
77.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.02
1.68
-1.7
0
P/CEPS
19.12
1.94
-1.51
-3.91
P/B
0.77
0.52
0.57
0.81
EV/EBIDTA
14.24
9.43
-3.9
-7.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
58.52
9,508.7
-23.7
-33.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.57
56.87
69.72
105.4
Inventory days
30.23
22.72
28.34
32.71
Creditor days
-79.19
-84.46
-56.35
-47.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.17
-1.02
4.93
4.88
Net debt / equity
0.19
0.15
0.71
0.42
Net debt / op. profit
-5.38
2.98
-2.01
-2.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.54
0.15
-4.29
2.64
Employee costs
-69.81
-73.43
-85.8
-84.48
Other costs
-20.07
-21.6
-30.52
-32.73
